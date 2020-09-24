Hunter Glenn is as competitive as anyone, however, he knows where not to test his luck and that’s going 1-on-1 in basketball against his mother, Carmen Neido, one of the best players ever to wear a Cache jersey.
While Glenn will get around to basketball and even baseball in the spring, right now he’s thick into football season and when you are the quarterback there is a great deal of work from watching video, to practice and then game night.
This week’s game finds Cache hosting Bethany in the first District 4A-1 game for both clubs.
“This is what coach (Faron) Griffin calls the ‘main season,’” Glenn said before practice Wednesday. “I feel like our offense is doing pretty well but we just have to get better. We are going to have to fire off the ball and just execute.”
Glenn, who took over the starting job last season, grades his performance at quarterback with a modest B, but he loves executing the version of the pop offense that Griffin first learned while coaching under Ernie Manning at MacArthur.
“I love this offense because I have so many options on each play,” he said. “I love all the ball handling and faking and if we execute right, often the defense loses the ball and we get a good gainer.”
And while Glenn does scramble at times, he’s got some talented guys to carry the ball and it’s mainly his job to get it to the right one each time they snap the ball.
“(Kynel) Daniels is such a big threat for us to have back there because he’s elusive and has that quick first step,” Glenn said. “We also have three fullbacks we can use and then we have guys like Hunter Tate who can run the reverses and jet sweeps for us.
“When we throw the ball, we have several guys that are great about running their routes and making plays and Tate is probably the best all-around receiver but we have other guys who can catch the ball and make plays.”
The Bulldogs will need all those weapons to attack the Broncho’s 4-3 defense.
“They have this huge defensive end (Payton Tolle) who is about 6-7 and he will be a problem if we don’t get him blocked,” the 6-0, 150-pound senior QB said. “We are going to be ready for anything since they’ve also had two weeks to prepare for us.”
While Glenn is busy watching football video and working on game plans, he’s balancing that with a tough core schedule including his favorite class, Algebra 3.
“I like the numbers because I’m not much of a writer,” he said with a huge grin that was visible even with his mask. “My goal is to get into dental school. I’ve really been impressed with my own dentist (Dr. Cindy Sheppard) who has a practice with her husband and son.”
When told that Dr. Cindy Sheppard’s husband Ernest was a pretty dandy quarterback during his days at Eisenhower High School, Glenn only seemed more focused on making that career goal come true after the years of schooling he will undergo.
“I know it will take a great deal of work and money but it’s a great field and you can help people,” Glenn said. “I know it’s a difficult task but I’m eager to try.”
Friday he’s eager to get the Bulldogs off to a winning start in district. If he can do just that he’d love to eat a special dinner over the weekend.
“My mom’s spaghetti, that’s my favorite food,” he said. “I know she starts with Ragu but she adds other ingredients and it’s just so good. And, if she makes garlic bread it’s just that much more special.”
The eating habits of the team have changed due to COVID-19 and it doesn’t set well with the players.
“I really miss the pre-game meals,” Glenn said. “Those were a great way to just sit down together, eat and talk about the game that night. We did get sandwiches on the bus when we went to El Reno but we sure miss our game-day pre-game meals.”
He sure won’t miss taking a basketball lesson from his mom, who was one of the state’s top prep hoops stars back in her heyday in the mid-1990s, earning All-State honors.
“There is one thing I won’t do and that’s go 1-on-1 with mom because we’re all competitive and I know she might make me look bad,” he said. “I do know that she can coach me up, she’s done that before.
“And my younger sister Izzy is a really good athlete too. When we are together, anything we do is competitive but that’s what makes it so much fun.”
Fun Friday night would be a good effort from Glenn and the Cache offense that would help pave the way for a quick 1-0 start in the tough district.