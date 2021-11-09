Playing baseball until his eighth-grade year, Christian Clair wanted a change from the steadiness of baseball. In return, he’s found a love for football that he can’t relinquish.
“It got the point where baseball wasn’t challenging me enough and the love for the sport got off a little bit,” Clair said. “That’s where my love for football came from because I needed something that would step in and play that role in my life.”
Clair has gone all around Southwest Oklahoma. Born in Jackson Memorial Hospital, Clair and his family immediately moved to Duncan. Prior to starting preschool, Clair and his family moved back to Altus.
Clair spent his first-grade year in Lawton, attending Washington before transferring to Carriage Hills for second and third grade. In fourth grade, Clair moved back to Altus for the year. For fifth grade, Clair moved back and has been a lifelong Highlander since.
“We immediately moved to Duncan because my dad was an overnight manager at Walmart,” he said. My mom went to get her LPN. Once she got her LPN, we moved back to Altus for my first year of school.”
Outside of MacArthur, Clair is an outdoorsman by nature. From going hunting at his uncle’s farm in Magnum to fishing, Clair loves anything that involves him being outside. For as long as he could remember, it is what he grew up to love.
“I love the outdoors. I grew up playing outside,” he said. “I was the kid that would walk around and pick up a stick and says, ‘well I’m going to play with this for an hour.’”
Clair wanted to find work that was suitable to his love for being outside. To accommodate, he began working at Walmart, delivering groceries for pick up orders. While some would consider it another high school job, it has brought a career path for Clair.
“They are going to pay for my college. I end up being good friends with my manager, Donald Stroud,” he said. “It was him saying, ‘we have a program that will pay for your college if you just sign up for the program.’”
With the help of Walmart, Clair plans to attend Bellevue University in Nebraska. As one of the businesses management schools in the country, Clair wants to fit the bill and major in business management and leadership.
“Walmart is going to pay 100% of it for me to go. They call me every other month, asking me how I’m doing, check on my grade and make sure I meet all the criteria,” he said.
Clair pays all credit to his parents, Michelle and Christopher Clair’s work ethic. Seeing how they approach each day and working to their own goals has Clair wanting to achieve his.
“I have great parents that push me to do able to do anything I want to do. I’ve watched my parents work, work and work just to have everything they want in life. it’s really changed me to do the same thing,” he said. “Just seeing their work ethic is what makes me push to have the same work ethic.”
As he gets ready for the rest of his senior year. Clair is excited to see the postseason journey of the team. For him, he knows in his heart his team can do it.
“I’m looking forward to getting sized up for my ring. I know our team can do it. We have so much talent. I truly believe we are one of the best teams in the state,” he said.