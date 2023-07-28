Several Southwest Oklahoma athletes have enjoyed solid efforts in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games and now the stage is set for the closing event, the All-State Football contest tonight in Shawnee.
The boys basketball games were being held Thursday evening at Sapulpa and the week of festivities will conclude tonight with the All-State football game at Crain Family Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m. but OCA officials may delay the game depending on the temperatures this afternoon.
Several area players will be suited up for the West team tonight including MacArthur offensive lineman Caden Tahbonemah. He’s joined on the West offense by Frederick lineman Logan Biggs and Marlow wide receiver Avery Payne.
On the defensive side, Elgin lineman Toby Parker and Tipton linebacker Prince Dweh will be providing strength in the middle. Dweh recently was named the MVP in the Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association All-State Game. Dweh led the Tigers to the State Class B title last fall.
Another area standout, Mercedes Crandall of Cache received the Small West MVP award after leading her team to a 2-1 victory to help cap a sweep for the West teams in Tuesday’s volleyball matches at Jenks High School. The Large West girls also won by a 2-1 score.
The Small School match was a dandy as the two teams traded wins in the first two sets before the Small West earned a 25-16 win to seal the victory.
The West team rolled to a 31-17 victory with Duncan’s Baylor Bostick and Caden combining for a 66 to help spark their team to victory.
Sean Hushbeck of Comanche was the winning coach.
The Large East girls were able to take charge and race to an 80-55 victory in the All-State girls basketball games Wednesday at Sapulpa High School.
The Small East girls had a much tougher time but were able to pull out a 41-36 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader.