Caden Tahbonemah

In this file photo from August 2022 MacArthur’s offensive linemen Caden Tahbonemah will be suited up to play in the All-State football game. Tahbonemah will be playing for the West.

 File photo

Several Southwest Oklahoma athletes have enjoyed solid efforts in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games and now the stage is set for the closing event, the All-State Football contest tonight in Shawnee.

The boys basketball games were being held Thursday evening at Sapulpa and the week of festivities will conclude tonight with the All-State football game at Crain Family Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m. but OCA officials may delay the game depending on the temperatures this afternoon.

