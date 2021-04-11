After falling in game one, Cameron holds on for a 7-6 win in game two to split Friday’s doubleheader against No. 10 West Texas A&M.
The Cameron softball team began a four-game homestand with a double-header matchup with 10th-ranked West Texas A&M, and the showdown between two of the top teams in the Lone Star Conference did not disappoint.
In game one, the Aggies took an early lead thanks to a Callie Christensen two-run homer in the bottom of the opening frame. The Buffs answered with one in the 2nd, three in the 3rd and 4th, plus one more in the 5th to take an 8-2 lead.
Down by six, the Black and Gold mounted a rally in the late innings, scoring two on a pair of two-out, bases loaded walks by Mikayla Oaks and Brenna Busby in the sixth to cut the deficit to four. CU added another run in the seventh via a Madyson Marvulli RBI single, but the comeback fell just short as the home team fell 8-5 to their opponent from Canyon, Texas.
Christensen reached base all four times she came to bat, hitting the home run and then walking three times. She had one of CU’s five hits and scored two of their runs in the loss. Cameron also stranded nine runners on base in the series opener.
Bethany Hines pitched well in relief, giving up just one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in 3.1 innings of work.
Cameron carried their late momentum into game two as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, all with two outs. Haley Castle kicked things off with an RBI double, which was followed by RBI singles by Marvulli and Kylie French, the latter of which brought two runs home. The fifth run of the inning came in to score on a throwing error by the WT shortstop.
The Aggies kept things rolling with single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 7-0 lead over the top-10 ranked opponent.
Freshman Jocelyn Bright was in command in the circle in the first five innings. The Burkburnett, Texas product gave up just two hits and was pitching a shutout up until the sixth inning.
West Texas A&M did not go down without a fight, as they scored three runs on four hits in the sixth to cut the Aggie lead to 7-3. They had a chance at more in the frame with just one out and the bases loaded, but Bright was able to get out of trouble with a pair of pop-outs.
The Lady Buffs rally continued in the seventh as they scored three runs before recording the first out of the inning, cutting the lead to just one run. Hines came in to close things out for CU, getting a fielder’s choice, a ground-out, and a fly-out to record her third save of the season.
Five of the Aggies’ eight hits in game two came from the bottom of the order as Marvulli and Kaylyn Smith each had two hits and French drove in three runs. Bright earned her fourth win of her career, despite giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out three WT hitters.
Cameron, who is now 18-12 overall and 9-9 in league play, will host Eastern New Mexico on Sunday for a doubleheader. The Greyhounds losing-streak was extended 15 after a pair of defeats at Oklahoma Christian on Friday. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. with CU honoring their four seniors (Hines, Smith, Christensen, and Busby) prior to game one.