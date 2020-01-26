Tori Flores is what makes high school sports special; a role player who comes in at crunch time and makes the biggest shot of the game to help her team win a championship.
Saturday night, with hundreds of screaming Frederick fans cheering her on, Flores drilled a long 3-point goal with 34 seconds left to rally the Lady Bombers to a wild 54-52 victory over Sterling in a pulsating championship game at the Comanche County Tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.
That huge, and very loud, Frederick crowd did everything in its power to arrange a title sweep for the Tillman County school but Big Pasture made some huge shots from the field, dominated the boards and played strong defense in taking a tough 57-51 victory in the nightcap.
Frederick 54, Sterling 52
Girls championship
This one was a classic, without a doubt.
Sterling came out hitting shots from all over the court before seeing Frederick rally to take a 38-36 lead with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
From there it was a physical battle with players flying across the floor often as they struggled to gain an advantage.
Sterling had one final lead in the game when Aubree Smith scored on a layup with 42 seconds left to arrange a 52-51 Sterling lead.
Frederick came downcourt with everyone expecting the Bombers to work some clock and penetrate. Instead Flores pulled up at the top of the key and let a long bomb fly.
It deftly cut through the cords with 34 seconds left and Frederick coach Terry Collins called time as his players mobbed the senior in the huddle.
But there was still plenty of time as Sterling had 28 seconds to get off a shot but Frederick’s defense was up to the challenge and a weak effort along the baseline fell short ending the thrilling title game.
Flores, just one of two seniors on the team, had scored just one other bucket in three games, that a trey in the first round. But it wasn’t a fluke she was on the floor.
“That girl is a good shooter and good ball handler; I had all the faith in the world in her,” Collins said. “She’s been one of those kids who had played on the slab (playground) a lot but she came out this year, never missed a practice and has done a great job for us.
“That’s what sports is all about.”
Sterling stayed in front through the first half thanks to hot shooting as the Tigers hit seven treys in the first 16 minutes, four by Jadyn Nunley, two more by sister Emma and one by Lara Quickle.
“We were on a pretty good roll there in the first half,” Sterling coach Darrell Stanley. “We were doing a good job putting some pressure on them with our press and we were hitting shots. That’s when halftime really hurts you.”
But Stanley was still not pleased with where he said the game turned late in the third quarter.
Frederick’s Duena Miller raced downcourt to toss up a layup but it missed and Sterling’s Emma Nunley grabbed the rebound right before the pair collided and whistles blew.
Nunley was called for her fourth foul and Miller made two free throws to tie the game at 36-all right before the Bombers took the lead.
“That was huge right there,” Stanley said. “Emma has the ball and they call her for that foul. She’s our leader; we had to play almost a full quarter without her and that hurt us. She’s a great ball handler and a great shooter and she’s on the bench with me.”
But Stanley agreed, the second half shooting woes and the botched final play still offered his team chances to pull out the win.
“That final play we’ve run it a hundred times and scored but this time they did a good job pressuring us and we panicked,” he said. “It’s a tough one to lose.”
Miller wound up leading Frederick with 17 while Harley Akin had 12 and Jenna Thornton 10.
E. Nunley wound up with 17, J. Nunley had 14 and Reese McGuire added 10.
Big Pasture 57, Frederick 51
This one was won with a great deal of grit as the Rangers did another strong job on the boards and also drilled six treys on the night.
But the key mnay have been on defense where they limited Frederick’s R.J. Caceres to juist 10 points.
“Our main goal was to make him work hard for everything,” BP coach Trevor Smith said. “We didn’t want to sag off the others and double him because they can all hurt you but we knew he was the key to their offense and I thought Caleb Thompson did an amazing job on him.”
BP took command down the stretch but never really put it away until the final seconds.
Connor Powell hit 6 of 8 down the stretch as he was able to get in the paint often and draw contact. He scored 20 and Damian Harris added 21 more as the Rangers claimed their second straight title.
“This is a big deal for these kids and this program,” Smith said. “We lose six really good seniors but we think this bunch has set the groundwork for the future. My JHS bunch won county last year and we have some other good kids coming up.”