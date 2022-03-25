After a first inning that saw each team produce two runs, it looked like Eisenhower and Fletcher might put on an offensive showcase for fans in Lawton on Thursday.
They had to wait several innings, but fans got plenty of runs, from one team, anyway, as the Wildcats put up 12 runs over the final three innings of play in a 15-5 win over the Eagles.
Kaleb Kimball and Matthew Smith each drove in a run in the first inning for Fletcher, while Ross Booker and Charlie Trachte did the same for the host Eagles in the bottom half of the frame. The teams had chances to score over the next several innings, most notably when Fletcher’s Jade Ketchum doubled with just one out in the 2nd, only to be left stranded on third base as the inning ended.
Andre Amentine got things going for the Eagles to start off the bottom of the 4th, getting on base with a hit. After moving over to 2nd on a a sacrifice bunt and advancing to 3rd on a ground-out, Amentine found himself 90 feet from home with leadoff man Caiden Smalls up to the plate. As it turned out, Ike didn’t need Smalls to drive him in, as Fletcher pitcher Kimball was called for a balk toward 3rd base, allowing Amentine to score and give Eisenhower a 3-2 lead.
It didn’t last though. The balk gave and then took away from the Eagles, as Fletcher scored a run the exact same way, tying the game. With a runner still on 3rd base and no outs, a would-be ground-out was undone by an errant throw, allowing the runner to score and the Kimball to safely advance to 2nd base. He was then driven home on a double by Brayden Chinnow to make it 5-2. Fletcher only poured it on from there, scoring 10 more runs in the 6th and 7th.
For the game, Kimball was 3 for 5, driving in 3 runs and scoring three times. Caleb Campbell was 2 for 3, scoring four times, while Aiden Harrel had 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Martin Alcantar had a triple.
Eisenhower was led by freshman Charlie Trachte’s 3 RBIs, while big brother Will scored twice and Ross Booker was 2 for 2.
Eisenhower (3-8) host Apache today while Fletcher (5-5) hosts Blair.