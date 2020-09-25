FLETCHER — Fletcher softball overcame a gut-wrenching loss to win the next two in its 2-out-of-3 series over Union City on Thursday to win its district tournament.
Fletcher lost Game 1 in heartbreaking fashion, losing a 3-0 lead in the 7th inning for a 4-3 defeat. But the Wildcats bounced back for a 8-4 win in Game 2. Fletcher then won Game 3, 5-4. Madison Donohue was 4 for 8 on the night, with three doubles, a triple and 5 RBIs. Jade Castillo was 5 for 7 on the day with three doubles.
Alycyn Nash went 8 for 11 with 4 RBIs, including two in the clinching win. But Nash was especially strong in the circle, pitching all three games for a total of 343 pitches.
“This is her first year starting for me in the circle and I challenged her before the tournament and told her I planned on throwing her all three games,” Fletcher coach Mike Moreno said. “In the third game, once she was over 300 pitches, I started warming up our other pitcher and told (Nash) ‘I’m ready to take you out,’ but she said ‘No I’m going to finish what I started.’”
The district tournament was originally to be played at Ninnekah, but a COVID-19 outbreak at the school forced the location to shift and the Owls to drop out of the tournament, all of which occurred just two days prior.
Fletcher wins its first district crown in 8 years and advances to the regional tournament next week. Time, date and location will be revealed at a later date.