Fletcher’s Lady Wildcats had trouble getting shots to fall, and the bad juju followed their male counterparts during Day 1 of the Billingsley Coliseum Classic at the Great Plains Coliseum.
After multiple schools backed out after previously committing to participate, the girls bracket was left with just five teams. This meant not only did Navajo, ranked No. 9 in Class A, get a first-round bye, but the Thursday clash between Fletcher and Ryan was a de facto semifinal. After taking a slim halftime lead, the Lady Cats were held scoreless in the third quarter and fell to the Cowgirls, 21-15.
Meanwhile, in the Fletcher boys game, the Wildcats were at a size disadvantage against Central High and 6’4 Jace Waller. But Fletcher got several good looks at the basket, especially in the second half, but could not take advantage, dropping a 37-24 decision.
Both Fletcher teams are coached by Kyle Williams, who said both of his teams appeared to play good enough defense to win their respective games, but just didn’t make the shots they needed to.
“I told my (boys team) and my assistants, ‘If you hold someone to 37 points, you’re supposed to win,’” Williams said. “In the girls game, we held them to 20-something points, we’re supposed to win. And it didn’t happen. It’s just frustrating.”
The girls game was frustrating in part because the Lady Cats held Ryan to just one point in the second quarter. But Fletcher couldn’t even clear that bar in the next frame, going scoreless in the third quarter. In a sloppy game that saw nearly half of the combined 36 points come from the free throw line, Fletcher only made three field goals in the entire game.
In the boys game, points are also at a premium, with the score tied at 5 after the first quarter. But while Fletcher continued to struggle making shots in the second quarter, Central’s Jace Waller made his presence felt inside, scoring six of the Bronchos’ 11 points in the second quarter. He finished the game with 17 points.
Fletcher entered the fourth quarter down by nine, but that lead soon swelled, as the Wildcats, despite getting to the lane and getting shot attempts off, couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
“To (Central High’s) good, they contested a lot of our shots, we didn’t get many easy looks when we did get into the lane,” Williams said. “You hope you get a roll here or there, we just didn’t them to bounce.”
Due to the withdrawals of three teams in the boys bracket, junior varsity teams from Walters, Eisenhower and MacArthur entered the field, and were defeated. Central High, the lone team to play a varsity opponent in the first round, draws Arkoma in the second boys semifinal, with Ryan and Navajo playing beforehand.
The Ryan girls automatically qualify for the title game, with the lone semifinal pitting Arkoma and Navajo. The Fletcher boys face a JV squad from Walters at 2:20 on Friday, while the Fletcher girls get Central High immediately after.