Defending Comanche County Tournament girls champion Fletcher came to life in the fourth quarter to subdue Walters, 49-38, to take third place Saturday afternoon at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The Lady Wildcats, who were shooting for their third straight title and came in as the No. 1 seed, weren’t all that sharp, but the light switch came on in the fourth quarter, allowing Fletcher to put Walters away.
Also Saturday afternoon Fletcher boys followed their girls lead and took third in the boys’ bracket with a 42-30 victory over Chattanooga; Geronimo girls earned the consolation title with a 49-39 victory over Big Pasture and Walters boys routed Geronimo, 62-46, to win that consolation trophy.
Fletcher 49, Walters 38
Girls third place
The Wildcats were nursing a narrow 31-30 entering the final quarter and the outcome was still in doubt until Jordan Bloomfield drilled a trey with 4:46 remaining to push the lead to 40-31.
At that time the Fletcher offense was finding its grove but so was the defense as Walters didn’t score in the fourth until 3:36 remained in the game.
The Blue Devils followed that up with another bucket to make it 43-35 but then came a key bucket as Fletcher’s Kaylee Schulte got free inside and sank a layup with 1:20 remaining.
After that Fletcher kept the ball in Bloomfield’s hands and when Walters was forced to foul her she converted five straight free throws to seal the outcome.
“She’s so good with the ball that we don’t want her to give it up because she can handle it and make free throws,” Fletcher coach Kyle Williams said. “Our girls just seemed to turn the light on there in the fourth.
“We played Big Pasture in the third-place game at Apache and it was one of those deals, neither team wanted to be there (after losing in the semifinals). Today, though, the Schulte girl made that good move there late to score and my daughter (Karsyn) hit a big three for us in the fourth.”
Bloomfield led all scorers with 26, pushing her total for her career to 1,563. Trista Ford paced Walters with 10.
Fletcher 42, Chatty 30
Boys third place
Chatty was able to get the ball inside to Nathan Ellis in the early going but Fletcher tightened up its defense the rest of the way to turn things around en route to their victory.
Ellis had eight in the first quarter but then didn’t get a bucket until the fourth and by then the Wildcats had gained solid control, leading 31-24 after three quarters.
Then, with much less depth the Warriors just ran out of gas as the Wildcats spread the court and just worked for layups and fouls. Logan Powers had a nice fast break layup to make it 37-26 but Ethan Ellis responded for Chatty.
After that, the Wildcats hit 4 of 6 free throws to seal the outcome.
Kerwin Clift and Charles Ross led the way for Fletcher with 11 each while Ethan Ellis paced Chatty with 13.
Geronimo 49, Big Pasture 39
Girls consolation finals
The opening game of the schedule was not without plenty of action but most of that came at the foul line as the two teams combined to draw 40 personal fouls resulting in 55 free throws.
In the end it was Geronimo that made the most of those charity tosses, drilling 20 of 32 compared to just 12 of 23 by the Lady Rangers.
BP missed numerous layups and it seemed apparent that the Lady Rangers who shared the No. 1 seed in a vote of the coaches, were not pleased to be playing the first game instead of later in the evening.
That opened the door for little Elizabeth McCarthy and the Blue Jays to make their move and with the sophomore scoring 19 points it gave her team a big lift.
She was the only Blue Jay in double figures but five other players combined to score 26 more to snare the win.
Down the stretch BP opted to foul to gain ground but Jade Bessemer responded by drilling 7 of 8 in the fourth to help Geronimo seal the deal.
Kate Laminack had her best game of the tournament in the losing cause, scoring a game-high 20.
Walters 62, Geronimo 46
Boys consolation finals
Nate Hart poured through 21 points and dished out several dandy assists to help lead the Blue Devils to a convincing win.
The Devils also had good balance and their passing was a key as most of their buckets came on layups.
In addition to Hart, seven other Blue Devils scored at least three points and Avery Cromwell led that crew with eight including a pair of treys.
Geronimo got 14 from Braedon Jones but he was the lone Blue Jay in double figures.