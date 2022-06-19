The first of the series of seven Po-Boy tournaments slated for the coming weeks is in the books with an amazing start with close to 48 bowlers signed up for the summer premier.
When it was all said and done, not everyone who said they would be there made the show but there were a total of 38 bowlers on the floor for the first two games of qualifying.
Rolling games of 256 and 251, Andrea Halstead was top seed into the sixteen player bracket with a 528 handicap total.
Toby Franco came to bowl and rolled 214 and 225 for the number two spot with 516 including hand-icap and Duane Hurwitz came in third with 211 and 255 for 505, again with handicap.
The remaining field stood as follows.
#4 – Danny Carson, 500, #5 – Payne Jolly, 496, #6 – Robert Copeland, 480, #7 – Jordin Fleener, 477, #8 – Vanda Edmondson, 476, #9 – Connor Macdonald, 474, #10 – Steve Lindsay, 473, #11 – Kenny Ratke, 466, #12 – Marshall Miller, 465, #13 – Mark Hill, 463, #14 – Roy Johnson, 463, #15 - Barry Morris, 454 and #16 – Jimmy Bomboy, 454.
Before we get to the match play results, high scratch game winners for game one of qualifying were Steve Lindsay, 268, and Robert Copeland, 258.
Game two winners were Sam Bowman, 231, and a tie between Mark Hill and Alex Thee with 225.
The bracket places 1st against 16th, 2nd against 15th and so on until all qualifiers are seated for the first round of the single elimination format.
As happens quite often, the tournament’s top bowler said adios after the first game of match play, this time with Jimmy Bomboy beating Andrea Halstead 226-172, and the pattern continued.
#15 Morris won over #2 Franco, 246-218, #14 Johnson beat #3 Hurwitz 253 – 217 and #13 Hill sent #4 Carson to the house, 235-164.
The 5th seeded Jolly was the highest ranking bowler to advance to the next round with a win over #12 Miller 235-209.
#11 Ratke inched passed #6 Copeland 216-208, #9 Macdonald advanced over #8 Edmonson 246-187, and #7 Fleener put up a 252 for the win over #10 Lindsay at 222.
Advancing to the semis from the round of eight, Bomboy beat Macdonald 241-215, Jolly won against Hill 245-204, Fleener slid by Morris 209-203 and after tying with 248’s, Ratke won against Johnson 40-36 in a two frame roll-off.
In the semis, Bomboy was unable to overcome the 52 pin handicap advantage and lost to Jolly in a close match that ended 250-240.
On the other side, first time Po-Boy bowler Jordan Fleener had found a good line and managed a ca-reer high 223 scratch game to earn his spot in the finals, beating Kenny Ratke 272-204.
In what was one of the closest matchups of the event, Jolly faced Fleener in the finals with a nine pin advantage but it wouldn’t be enough.
Fleener stayed focused and Jolly kept the match tight but when the dust cleared, Fleener had the win 243-219, earning his first Po-Boy title.
Jolly took runner up money and Ratke and Bomboy cashed in the 3rd/4th places.
Honorable mention goes to Dave Yett for converting the big-four 4-6-7-10 split that didn’t win him any-thing but applause and a big smile as he was quite happy with his night’s accomplishment.
Also, a shout out to all of those bowlers in this week’s lineup who were bowling in this event for the first time. Congratulations to you for taking on the challenge and, as you can tell, it paid off for many of you.
League News
Highlights from the first night of the summer Roudy Bunch group show Tyler Price at the helm with games of 256, 258 and 235 for a 749.
Dad, Tracy Price, was a close second with games of 224, 268 and 248 for a 740.
Matt Ray found the line and started his season with games of 224, 266 and 228 for 718 and Phil Kilmartin made the show with a 709 that went 269, 218 and 222.
The only other 700 series reported last week was from the Entertainers where Bob Carter rolled 212, 258 and 236 for a 706.
On the no-tap league front, Sue Avis led the Socialites with games of 231, 298 and 262 for the week’s high series of 791.
Richard Jacoby was second best with 776 that went 231, 245 and 300 and Bob Carter rounded out the top three with a 752 on games of 261, 254 and 226.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Chick Ellis was the winner in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes after beating out Cleo Travis by one pin, 816 - 815 and after defending champion Marshall Miller fell from grace with a 184 game sandwiched between a pair of no-tap 300’s for an 811 series for third place this week.
Barbara Ellis took first for the ladies making it an Ellis’ take all kind of day.
Barbara started off with an 11 in a row, 297 game to assist in her 823 series, handicap included.
LaRosa McCain earned second place for a 745.
Miller did manage to hold his scratch champion title with the 784, followed by Roy Olson, 719 and Don Ginter Jr., 683.
A strange occurrence happened in the Mystery Doubles as the winners of games one and two both tied and there was only a three pin difference in game three.
Gm. 1, 1st – Barbara Ellis/Damon Foster, 570
Gm. 1, 2nd – Marshall Miller/Angel Howell, 570
Gm. 2, 1st – Kirk Shaffer/Chick Ellis, 564
Gm. 2, 2nd – Elaine Henderson/Cleo Travis, 564
Gm. 3, 1st – Marshall Miller/Angel Howell, 522
Gm. 3, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Ming Reynolds, 519
Strike pot ticket winners were Angel Howell, Kirk Shaffer and Don Ginter Jr. and there were no win-ners in the challenge shot portion of the day.
Barbara Ellis needed a nine count after rolling an eight and then a four looking for the “21 Jackpot”.
As luck would have it they all fell down for twenty-two and no winner.
Ken Knoff rolled a nine and then a strike to cancel his “Match Play” attempt and Roy Johnson got seven when he only needed three on the “Pill Draw.”
Richard Payette got a strike instead of a split on his “Snake-Bite” try and Randy Travis left the 4-10 trying to leave the headpin for Waldo.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Top Average Tournaments Coming Soon
The Lil Johnson 60 + Senior tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 10th at noon with check in at 11:30 at Thunderbird Lanes.
This tournament is open to all seniors who are 60 and above. This tournament features a men’s divi-sion and a women’s division.
All bowlers will bowl 3 games then cut to top 1/3 then bowl 1 additional game then cut to top 5 for bracket play.
Please contact Kristina McCoy, Jim Bomboy Sr or Chris Reser if you would like to bowl.
The Jerry Hill Men’s Top 12 average is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, check in at 11:30; bowling will start at noon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowlers will bowl 6 games moving 1 pair to the right after each game. Top 5 will advance to step ladder.
The Jean Yamarik Women’s Top 12 has not been finalized. McCoy said that she is still waiting to hear back from some bowlers. The Top 12 will be posted once confirmed.