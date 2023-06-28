Prince Dweh, Tipton High School’s quiet, reserved running back, stood on a stage in front of 80 fellow high school football players and performed an NSYNC song wholeheartedly.
All it took was a hypnotist.
Dweh was one of five Tipton Tigers who participated in the Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association All-Star game on June 17 in Miami.
He joined Dakota Sheffield, Payton Harnden, Dallas Chandler and Owen Maxx Babcock. Tipton had the most players invited of any school which was understandable since the Tigers claimed the State Class C title last fall by routing Waynoka.
The weeklong event held at Northeastern Oklahoma for standout high school seniors was a hit for players and coaches alike.
“They do a great job opening up their campus and hosting the game,” Tipton coach Travis White said. “The city of Miami does a great job of hosting us. They kind of put it on like a bowl game. We go to the city pool one night. We have a casino night where they give (players) fake money and play blackjack.
“They bring in a hypnotist one night. That’s always a blast. They really take care of us the week we’re up there.”
Dweh was one of the players who was hypnotized. His out-of-character musical performance was the highlight of an entertaining week for the Tigers in attendance.
“That was pretty humorous,” White said. “The problem is nobody in Tipton got to see that. Just me and the four boys that were up there in Miami. I do have some videos I’m probably going to disperse to some people here in Tipton so they can enjoy the entertainment of watching him be hypnotized.”
There was plenty for the Tigers to enjoy on the gridiron as well.
The Green Team, which White and the five Tigers were on, beat the White Team, 50-38, on NEO’s Red Robertson Field. Dweh was named the Offensive Player of the Game.
Coming off the undefeated, state championship season, the five Tipton players ended their high school careers in a meaningful way.
“It’s a really neat deal,” White said. “You bring in guys that a lot of times competed hard against each other. Then you bring them up there that week and they get to be on the same team. The best players in eight man. The players get to know each other. I was talking to some guys that played in it several years ago. They still have a group message going. There’s some good friendships.”
One thing that is impossible not to notice are the helmets players wear. They bring their own school’s helmet but during the week players trade logos and when the game arrived most of the helmets were completely covered in logos of teams which are often opponents.
Players gained more than friendships. Ten players were awarded $1,000 scholarships at a banquet during the week and college coaches scouting talent were in attendance.
Kole Carlson (Cyril), Jarrett Butler (MT. View-Gotebo) and Tristan Haag (Mt. View-Gotebo) are the other Southwest Oklahoma players to earn an invite to the week of festivities.
“I tell my guys it’s one of the most fun weeks they are going to have, and it is,” White said. “Our guys this year had a blast with it.”