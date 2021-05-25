Half of the Big 12 men’s golf teams qualified for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship to be played May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech won their regionals and will be joined by Oklahoma and TCU.
The lowest five teams and the lowest individual score not on those teams advanced out of the five regional sites. OSU served as a regional host at Stillwater’s Karsten Creek Golf Club and finished -28 to win the tournament by 14 strokes. The Cowboys had three individuals in the top seven, led by Bo Jin placing second (-9).
TTU and OU both advanced out of the Albuquerque Regional. The Red Raiders topped the field at -26 to win by 10 strokes. After a rough start, the Sooners climbed five spots on the final day for a fourth place finish at -13. OU’s Jonathan Brightwell tied for second (-10) while Tech’s Ludvig Aberg tied for fourth (-9).