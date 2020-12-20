Eisenhower's football team had six players earn recognition when the District 5A-2 all-district football team was released this week.
Offensive lineman Kevin Sovo was named to the first team after the 6'5, 310-pounder enjoyed a fantastic senior campaign. While he was the only Eagle to garner first-team honors, fellow offensive lineman Saige Schmidt earned a spot on the 2nd team, as did linebacker James Clark, defensive back Derrick Simmons and kicker Devin Dollins. Meanwhile, receiver Noah Hoskins was honorable mention.
Only seniors were eligible for recognition.
The district's Player of the Year award went to Carl Albert quarterback Ben Harris, who led the Titans to their fifth consecutive state championship. His signal-caller counterpart in the state championship game, Bishop McGuinness' Luke Tarman, was named Offensive Player of the Year, while CA standout Nathan Moore was Defensive Player of the Year.