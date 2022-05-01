A decade ago, Phillip Weeden had no intention of teaching a step aerobics class.
Fast forward to Saturday afternoon at the Eisenhower High School gymnasium, and dozens of people were repeating his cadences and catchphrases like they were singing well-known song lyrics at a concert.
Hosted by the Eisenhower boys basketball team and organized in part by certified instructor Marilyn Woods of Gramz Fitness in Lawton, an in-person class led by Weeden, the 41-year-old creator and CEO of Xtreme Hip-Hop with Phil, allowed close to 50 women from Southwest Oklahoma to work out and have fun at the same time.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native became a personal trainer in 2008 and opened his own gym in 2013. When one of his step instructors decided it was time for them to stop, Weeden picked up the baton, initially thinking it might be a temporary thing.
“It kind of fell into my lap,” Weeden said. “But I grew to love it.”
While group workout classes — from zumba to jazzercise — has been popular really since the 1980s, Weeden’s passion, energy and use of hip-hop music made his classes one-of-a-kind. He began streaming them online, selling DVDs and eventually began traveling across the country, holding demonstrations and masterclasses for any of his thousands of subscribers or just regular people who wanted to participate.
“We’ve been doing this (touring) since about 2015,” Weeden said. “We’ll be in the Oklahoma City area tomorrow and I did about a week in Texas last week. And soon, we’ll be touring internationally, so I get to get home a lot. I live in hotels, basically.”
But on Saturday afternoon, Phil (and the dozens of ladies behind him) were focused on each step and motion. He would recite the next move into his microphone, and everyone followed his lead, with many calling out the moves even before he said them.
This is due in part to the fact that Woods teaches classes at Gramz twice a week, with a Sunday class featuring Phil’s Xtreme Burn program, as well.