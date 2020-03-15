With all the cancelations thanks to COVID 19 virus, there are literally zero sporting or group activities going on to take the family too, but don’t fret, there is plenty of outdoor adventure to be had.
There is no better way to make family memories this spring than an afternoon of fishing. Oklahoma is blessed with a tremendous number of lakes, ponds and creeks that can provide some great family fishing. And epidemiologists say getting outdoors away from crowds is a great way to avoid being infected by the Corona virus.
“Fishing is a great way to spend time with your family and friends. When you go fishing as a family you can make memories that you just can’t make with video games or a trip to the movies,” said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Bolton added that you can just about drive any direction and find good fishing in Oklahoma.
“The fishing is really picking up right now all across the state,” Bolton said. “But you don’t have to travel to one the big reservoirs to find fish, often some of the best fishing can be found on smaller bodies of water such as municipal lakes or Wildlife Department lakes.”
Those looking for more family fishing fun may want to wet a line in one of the following lakes.
Elmer Thomas Park – Lake Helen – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife used Sport Fish Restoration funding to, along with the City of Lawton, completely revamp this little city fishing hole. Installing jetties and fishing piers, the facilities are very family friendly. And if the fish are not biting, there are ducks, geese and other wildlife to watch. Surveys showed a good population of bass and crappie in this little lake, and it has really good shoreline access.
Lake Elmer Thomas – LETRA – Not to be confused with the afore mentioned lake, Elmer Thomas lake is a beautiful lake set in the Wichita Mountains. Lying half on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and half on Ft. Sill, the lake provides some of the most scenic fishing opportunities in the state. The Ft. Sill side – Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) not only has some great fishing, but has a beach, mini golf and paddle boats.
Quanah Parker Lake – Located across from the Wichita Mountains Refuge Visitor Center, this beautiful lake has great sunfish and bass fishing. A box of worms is all you need to get your kids hooked on catching sunfish. If they get bored, then head over the visitor center to learn the history of the Refuge.
Lake Lawtonka – Just off of Hwy 49, 20 minutes north of Lawton, this city owned lake not only is one of the most scenic lakes in this part of the state, but it offers great fishing. With beaches, jetties and camping areas, it is the perfect location to take the family for the weekend. City permits are required, so check with the City of Lawton before your trip.
Lake Ellsworth – Also owned by the city of Lawton, this lake just a little further north of the city is better known for its fishing than its sister lake. With low water conditions right now, finding good fishing locations might prove difficult. But with great populations of catfish, crappie and sunfish, it might be worth the drive to give it a try. As with Lawtonka, city permits are required.
Refuge Lakes – We mentioned Elmer Thomas and Quanah Parker by name, but the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has lots of other smaller lakes that provide some excellent fishing and great scenery. Most are stocked with catfish and contain great populations of native fish. Pick up a map at the Refuge entrance to find locations and other restrictions.
No matter where you choose to go, fishing with family and friends can be a great way to spend an evening or weekend. It is fun and relaxing and allows everyone the opportunity to connect with each other. Many lakes are located in the most scenic areas the state has to offer.
If you are planning a trip, be sure to get a copy of the “Oklahoma Fishing Guide.” The regulations, license requirements, as well as additional fishing information, are also available on the Department’s Web site at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Fishing tips by species
There is also an old saying that says, 90 per cent of the fish are caught by 10 per cent of the fishermen. If there is any truth to that statement on catch success, most reservoir anglers are taking home less than a pound of fish per year!
Fisheries biologists firmly believe that most anglers can increase his or her individual success by becoming better acquainted with fish habits and fishing methods. Fishery managers will continue to develop methods of providing more and bigger fish, however anglers must continually learn more about their quarry if they want to be in the top 10 percent.
I asked Ryan Ryswyk, fisheries supervisor for Southwest Oklahoma, a few questions regarding fishing this spring. Ryswyk and his crew conduct annual electrofishing and netting surveys of bass populations in the area and get out and talk to anglers, bait shop owners and others to keep up to date on the fishing action, and he is a fine angler as well.
Although there are several ways of increasing fishing knowledge, there are no substitutes for on-the-water fishing experience. It is a safe assumption that most people considered to be good anglers have learned their craft by spending many hours honing their skills on the water.
One way anglers can supplement their knowledge of fish and fishing is to assimilate the knowledge and experience of other anglers. Fishing magazine articles, television fishing programs, area fishing reports and word-of-mouth can never replace actual fishing experience, but can have an impact on success. Watching or reading about the fishing techniques of others can often prove successful wherever you fish. Since few in today’s society have opportunities to fish every day, most sport fishermen rely to some degree on information generated by other anglers.
Ryswyk has provided some great information for anglers that have been “bitten” by the fishing bug this spring:
Bass –the largemouth bass is by far the most popular sport fish in Oklahoma. Found throughout the state in ponds, lakes, rivers and streams, largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass are not true bass, instead they belong to the sunfish family. Their voracious appetites and propensity to attack an artificial lure make it one of the best sport fish in the world.
Bass begin to spawn when water temperatures reach 62 degrees, and males do the nest making and guard the nest, eggs and hatchlings after the female does her part.
In this region, stable high water levels are critical for good bass numbers, and we have been fortunate this past year to have just that. All of our lakes refilled year before last and maintained a decent water level throughout last year. The vegetation that was flooded during the refill provides excellent cover for small fish to hide in, grow, and eventually become catchable size.
“Remember that it takes time for fish to grow to the size most people like to catch them.” Said Ryswyk. “The good news is that although the fished spawned during high water last year are still fairly small, all indications suggest we should have stable water levels this year and another good spawn. Fishing should continue to get better at all our area lakes.”
Biologist pick — Lawtonka is still my favorite pick for best bass lake right now. Anglers have a chance to catch both largemouth and smallmouth. Lawtonka is one of the best smallmouth bass lakes in the state. The current state record (8-pound 7-oz) was caught by Ryan Wasser March 2012 at Lawtonka, and biologists think there are more like that out there.
Lake Elmer Thomas’ level only moves an average of two feet each year, and the bass population is doing fine. It helps that Elmer Thomas is clear and aquatic vegetation is abundant there no matter the water level. When water levels stay up, cover usually grows to support bass.
Crappie –Found statewide in many lakes and rivers, crappie were originally stream fish in Oklahoma. Both black crappie and white crappie do well in lakes of at least 500 acres. While black crappie require clear lakes, white crappie are adapted to slightly turbid lakes. Neither species is suited for farm ponds because they tend to over populate these small bodies of water.
Spawning habits of white crappie are similar to other sunfishes except they usually nest in deeper water. Black crappie construct their nests and deposit their eggs at even greater depths than white crappie. Females of both species deposit from 3,000 to 15,000 eggs. Spawning occurs shortly after water temperatures reach 55 to 65 ℉. After spawning, males guard the eggs and fry.
“This could be a great year for crappie all around the region,” said Ryswyk. “The high water levels last year created habitat that crappie need to survive. With an abundance of 1 to 2-year old fish out there, anglers are sure to have a great time catching a limit.”
Biologist pick — I would recommend giving the rip rap at Waurika a shot this year for crappie.
Catfish –As with bass, there are three major species of catfish sought by anglers in Oklahoma, blue, channel and flathead catfish. While specialty anglers and those wanting to catch bigger fish might concentrate on blues and flatheads (both of which may reach weights of over 75 pounds) channel cats are more populous and are prized for their taste.
Spawning usually takes place in late May or early June when the water temperature reaches 75 degrees F. Hollow logs, overhanging underwater ledges or holes under mud banks are typical nesting places.
Channel catfish are omnivorous, feeding on a wide variety of organic matter, dead and alive. Some of the more common foods are fish, mussels, snails, insects and crayfish.
“The flooding that took place the past couple of years repopulated many of the dried up holes in our creeks,” said Ryswyk. “Fishermen who gave up on their favorite holes on the creek due to the drought should revisit those areas. You may be surprised what you will catch!”
Biologist pick — Tom Steed and Ft. Cobb are known catfish hotspots but if you have access to a creek you might try that as well. Many of the smaller lakes will have good populations of cats, and as the days get hotter, the action will only get better.
Saugeye –The first saugeye stocking in Oklahoma was in Lake Thunderbird during May 1985. Since this initial stocking many other state lakes have been stocked with saugeye, including many of the lakes in this part of the state.
Oklahoma is fortunate to have these unique species of the perch family in many of its lakes. Saugeye are produced within our state fish hatcheries. Female walleye are crossed with male sauger resulting in a hybrid known as saugeye. Although not sterile, saugeye must be stocked routinely in order to maintain fishable populations.
“This is one of those fish that still many anglers do not know about,” said Ryswyk. “With huge eyes and a mouth full of teeth, saugeye are fearsome looking predators. But all that fierceness hides one of the best tasting of all fish found in our waters.”
Biologist pick — I recommend Ft. Cobb for the best saugeye fishing around here. Cobb has an unbelievable amount of shad in the lake, which means good forage for predator fish such as saugeye, hybrids and catfish. Good numbers and excellent growth occurs at Cobb. Saugeye are reaching 16-inches in a year. Lawtonka has also become a good saugeye fishery over the last several years.
Overall Pick – Lawtonka currently supports good fishing for Largemouth, smallmouth, saugeye, and channel catfish. Being close to home is another benefit to local anglers.
Lawtonka has to be one of the most beautiful places to fish as well. The only thing better than watching the sunset behind Mount Scott on a warm spring evening is watching the sun set behind Mount Scott with a 5 pound saugeye on the end of your line!