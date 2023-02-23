splash

For any fisherman, that splash as a largemouth bass chases a top-water lure is a a thrill regardless how many times you see it and the prime spring season is just around the corner.

 Courtesy

Hard to imagine that a week ago, most of our lakes were completely covered with ice and snow. And this week I am talking about fishing! Welcome to Oklahoma!

2022 was a good fishing year with one new entry in the State’s top 20 Largemouth list, and several that finished just outside. Last year had some great fishing for many species, although no entries were made to the bass list. After three good years of rain and stable water, which ended a drought cycle, bass are in better shape, and it’s just a matter of time before that list has more new entries.

