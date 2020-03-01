If there is one good thing about global warming, it is that fishing season is coming earlier! And with rising temperatures, fishing action heats up too.
Last year saw a good fishing year with two new entries in the State’s top 20 Largemouth list, something that had not happened in nearly four years. After two good years of rain and stable water, which ended a drought cycle, bass are in better shape, and it’s just a matter of time before that list has more new entries.
Stable water levels, especially high into vegetation and other cover stimulates lake productivity. It gives eggs and little fish places to hide and grow before they become food for others.
So to put it into equation format: high water + warming temps = great fishing!
If you are lucky enough to catch a big fish, it might qualify as part of the Wildlife Department’s lake record fish program. Anglers who catch a fish that might be a record for the lake in which it was caught can have the fish officially weighed and, if they have in fact landed a record, the angler can get their fish recognized and their names in the books for all to see.
In addition to numerous lake records, 15 of the top 20 largemouth were caught in March and several others in late February or early April.
Lake record fish of several species are caught regularly now throughout the spring each year, and biologists encourage anglers to get an early start. Everyone from teenage girls to pro anglers to country music stars have landed lake records at lakes across the state.
The lake record fish program was initiated in 2008 to recognize big fish and the anglers who catch them, and it has grown from about a dozen lakes at its inception to more than 40 lakes today. So anglers all over the state can go fishing just for leisure, but they can also go with a sense of competitive drive in hopes of putting their name in a record book.
Species eligible for spots in the lake records book include blue, channel and flathead catfish and largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass in addition to crappie, paddlefish, striped bass, striped bass hybrids, sunfish (combined) walleye/saugeye and white bass. Minimum weights and participating lakes are set for each species and are detailed on the Wildlife Department’s website at www.wildlifedepartment.com
Anglers who catch a potential record from a participating lake should contact designated business locations around the lake that are enrolled as lake record keepers. A listing of official lake record keepers is also available on www.wildlifedepartment.com
Once it has been determined that an angler has landed a record fish, the media is notified and the public will be able to view information about the catch on the Wildlife Department’s website.
An easily-operated search feature is available on the website that allows those interested to view a wealth of lake record fish information, ranging from the size of record fish caught to what kind of bait or rod and reel was used to catch them.
All past and current state record fish are registered in the lake record fish program as records for their respective lakes.
March best bet for big bass
Anglers interested in catching a trophy bass should be sure to plan an outing during March. That’s because 15 of the 20 biggest largemouth bass ever taken in Oklahoma were caught during this prime big-bass month. The current state record, a 14-pound, 13-ounce lunker, was taken on March 13, 2013, at Cedar Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.
“March and April are both great months to tangle with heavyweight largemouths,” said Ryan Ryswyk, southwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “If you’re really serious about catching a trophy fish, make plans to be on the water during late-March and early-April.
“The water temperatures are still a little cold with all of the snow and ice we have had recently, but they will begin climbing into the 50s in some lakes and the fishing will start heating up with the water.”
Ryswyk reminds anglers that potential state record fish must be weighed on certified scales with a Department employee witnessing the weigh-in. The Department also recognizes anglers for outstanding catches which are not state records through the Oklahoma Angler Recognition Program. Complete details on both the State Record and Lake Records can be found at the Department’s web site: www.wildifedepartment.com.
“March is a great time to get outdoors, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a warm March or April afternoon than fishing,” Ryswyk said. “If anyone has any questions on where the fishing is usually good or what lakes have the best fish populations, they can call the Wildlife Department’s Southwest Office at 580/529-2795.”
March and April weather in Oklahoma isn’t always predictable, but the fishing opportunities available to Sooner State anglers during these two months are something you can count on.
Watch for next week’s column when we outline the best bass fishing opportunities in the southwest part of the state.