Kennedy Fisher finished a double shy of the cycle as MacArthur moved to 2-0 on the young softball season with a 13-6 win over Comanche on Tuesday.
Down 4-2 going into the bottom of the third, the Highlanders exploded for 10 runs over the next two innings. Fisher was one of four Mac players to drive in two runs, joined by Katelynn Adair, Allie Monroe and Brailee Rooks.
The win comes less than 24 hours after MacArthur started off the season with a 13-6 win at Elgin. While the Highlanders benefitted from six Owl errors, it likely would not have mattered, given the way shortstop Allie Monroe was swinging the bat. She went 4 for 5 with 5 RBIs as the Highlanders took down Elgin.
MacArthur heads to Santa Fe South on Thursday.