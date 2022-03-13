There are good weeks of bowling and then there are great weeks of bowling and last week, we teetered on the side of greatness with more than a handful of honors being recorded including a couple of firsts which always adds to the excitement.
Without a doubt, David Fishbeck’s performance for a Goodyear league pre bowl was by far the most spectacular as he led off with a 289 score.
Fishbeck reported sparing up a pocket 7-pin leave on the first ball of the night before running the next ten, only to leave a pocket 10-pin on the last throw.
Game two started with another pocket 10-pin but that would be Fishbeck’s only spare as he threw the next eleven in a row for a 290 game.
289 – 290 is not a bad start and Fishbeck was able to keep the momentum going through game three, even after starting with a big 7-10 split.
Fishbeck got one and rebounded with a turkey before a high 4-pin stood in frame five.
Another spare, another strike and another 10-pin spare but things were looking good going into the tenth as he finished game three with a four-bagger and a nine count for a 237 score and his first career 800 series of 816. Congratulations!
The Goodyear league turned in several high scores with a double dose of week’s entries as league secre-tary Steve Freitag was out of town on work.
Shannon Halstead followed Fishbeck on this week’s high rollers list with a 738 that went 249, 246 and 243.
There were more 700 series’ on last week’s report, but not as high.
Leading with 716 was Freitag himself with games of 244, 249 and 223 for a 716.
Anthony Mans was a close second with 714 on games of 220, 270 and 224, Craig Fain shot 257, 216 and 236 for a 709 and Tory Morales was Mr. Consistent with games of 235, 237 and 236 for a 708.
Macias, Miller and Perry Roll Perfection
Not only did we have an 800 series make the books last week, we also saw three perfect 300 games go down in history, starting with a career first for Nick Macias who was bowling in the Guys and Dolls league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Macias was having a good night having bowled a 237 and 203 off a 187 average his first two games.
The stars aligned and the rest is history as Macias lined up in game three and never looked back, posting his first career perfect 300 game.
Macias tallied out at 740 for series for the high set of the evening.
The next perfect 300 to fall was during the Tuesday No-Tappers where Marshall Miller did the unthinka-ble…again!
Yes sports fans Miller rolled a ‘natural’ 300 game during the no-tap league that unfortunately is not certi-fied.
In explanation of the ‘again’ comment, almost a year ago to the date, Miller did the same thing during the Senior No-Tap Colorama.
On a good note, out of the three 300 games to Miller’s credit, to my knowledge, at least the first one was certified so he got the jewelry!
And just one week shy of a year since his last perfecto and ironically in this same league, Dale Perry put together one heck of a string of strikes with twelve of them in the same game for his 24th career perfect 300 game while bowling in the Entertainers senior league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Perry ended up with nineteen in a row (but who’s counting he says) between games one and two where he finished game one with a seven-bagger and a 249 score before the next twelve and the 300 game.
Perry finished up with a 204 game and a 753 for series on his double-dozen day of celebration.
Other Entertainers highlights include Phil Kilmartin with 722 on games of 237, 238 and 247 and Rich-ard Jacoby with a 703 that went 227, 254 and 222.
And our final honors recognition goes to Troy Hardin of the His and Hers’ league at Thunderbird Lanes.
League secretary Jeff Janssen reported that Hardin had the front eleven strikes before leaving the 10-pin his final throw for a 299 score. One would think the left-hander would have left a 7-pin instead but I guess when it isn’t meant to be, it isn’t meant to be.
Other League Highlights
Just to touch base on a couple of other high scores this week, Mark Hill lead in the TNT with a 763, the league’s only 700 recorded.
Hill had games of 279, 226 and 258 to make up the series.
Bob Carter got top billing in the Socialites for shooting a 754 series that went 248, 248 and 258. Carter would have needed to ditch the last ball to post a triplicate but that wasn’t going to happen.
Richard Jacoby also bowled well in the Goodtimes, posting 728 on games of 212, 237 and 279 and Terry Justus was the Suburban leagues high roller with 726 on games of 266, 256 and 204.
And winding down we have Damon Claunch with a 722 series from the Early Birds league where he rolled 269, 247 and 206 and where Tony Rogers posted a 718 on games of 289, 205 and 224.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York led youth bowling with a 649 on games of 215, 247 and 187 from the TBird Legends league, followed by Caden Burk with 608 that started off with 233.
Dexter Jackson rolled all three games over average, scoring a 348 series to lead in the U12 group where Lee Perry (Dale Perry’s Grandson) rolled a career high game of 121 in last week’s session of the Hot-Shots league.
No-Tap News
The high rolling David Fishbeck kept his pace and topped the Tuesday No-Tappers with games of 288, 300 and 275 for the day’s show-stopping high series of 863.
Kenny Ratke came in with a 786 that included a no-tap 300 closer and of course, you’ve already read about Marshall Miller’s ‘Natural’ 300 for the highlights in the no-tap league this week.
In the Senior No-Tap Colorama, Bob Hartley put an 869 series together on scratch no-tap games of 231, 218 and 264.
Roy Johnson came in second place with 818 and Mike Peckinpaugh rolled a no-tap 300 in game two to assist in his third place finish of 796.
Sue Avis was the week’s leading lady with an 810 for the high series that included her first career no-tap 300 game.
Marianne Hartley took second with an 819.
Mike Peckinpaugh shot 763 for first place in scratch singles, followed by John Troutman with 720.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st — Zari Conway/Damon Foster, 508
Gm. 1, 2nd — Roy Johnson/Bob Hartley, 490
Gm. 2, 1st — Kathy Zerbe/Sue Avis, 617
Gm. 2, 2nd — Marshall Miller/Marianne Hartley, 578
Gm. 3, 1st — Roy Johnson/Bob Hartley, 629
Gm. 3, 2nd — Zari Conway/Damon Foster, 528
Strike pot winners included Damon Foster, Don Ginter Jr., Diane Frame and John Troutman and except for Peggy Towne rolling a four count, a seven count and then a strike for 21 on the money to win the ‘21’ Jackpot, there were no other winners in the special challenge shots.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1PM at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.