We have all been affected, in one way or another, by the Coronavirus that has swept the world at varying degrees of severity.
Included in the mix of things that just aren’t what they used to be was this year’s graduating class of high school seniors.
They will not know the thrill of waiting to hear their named called and going up on stage to receive their long awaited for diploma or going to their senior prom.
They missed senior skip day, and for that matter, there was never even a thought to their last day of high school, it just ended.
Realizing that these seniors were cheated out of so many things that you and I took for granted, we will never forget the class of 2020.
The Oklahoma Bowling Centers Association felt the same way and went above and beyond to give grad-uating seniors who bowled in Oklahoma last season something that no one else has ever had.
On last Tuesday, May 12th, DeAlani Fishbeck received a congratulatory yard sign to display, showing that she was an Oklahoma youth bowler and a Class of 2020 Senior from OBCA Executive Director, Dicki Ward and Administrative Assistant RaeLynn Nimmo.
Due to Fort Sill’s Twin Oaks Bowling Center still being closed, the presentation was held outside of facili-ty.
DeAlani started bowling bumper league at Holiday Bowl, Lawton, at a very young age.
In that first year, she accidentally tripped and cut her lip and did not come back to the game until she was old enough to be able to handle a bowling ball a little better, and the rest is in the history books.
She spent most of the rest of her youth bowling career at Thunderbird Lanes where she racked up four consecutive bowler of the year titles, leading into the 2019-2020 season where her game traveled be-tween Dallas and Fort Sill on a weekly basis.
Now a resident of Burkburnett, Texas, and a graduate of Burkburnett High School, DeAlani was once part of the Eisenhower Girls High School Bowling team that took the state by storm, along with countless other highlights throughout her career thus far.
DeAlani will be attending Lewis University in Illinois soon where she will be honing her bowling skills on a collegiate level, while scholastically focusing on a major in biology.
Here is wishing her all the best at whatever roads she may choose in the coming years.
Bowling in Lawton (1939-1954)
Many years ago the late Neal Goode sat down with his wife Dorothy and put together a little book called “History of Bowling in Lawton, Ok, 1939-1992” and sold copies to raise funds for the local youth bowling program.
I always found Mr. Goode’s version of bowling in Lawton way back when fascinating, and it was refresh-ing to go back and re-read it, looking for something to share with you as your weekly dose of bowling stuff.
Years from now, someone else will be remembering the season that we lost due to Covid-19, but for now, let’s take a trip back in time through the eyes and words of the man that meant so much to this association through his work and love for the sport.
Mr. Goode was an active member of our bowling community for more than 60 years.
He was awarded Life Membership status in the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association where he served as President and Secretary.
Goode also served as President of the Oklahoma State Bowling Association during the 1974-75 season.
He organized the first youth bowling league in Lawton, served many years as an instructor and coach in youth bowling leagues, and served as President and Secretary of the Lawton-Fort Sill Junior Bowling As-sociation, which he founded.
Additionally, Mr. Goode organized and conducted the first Special Olympics Bowling Tournament in Law-ton and stayed active in this event for over 20 years.
Rightfully so, Mr. Goode was inducted into the Lawton-Fort Sill Hall of Fame in 1974 and into the Okla-homa State bowling Hall of Fame in 1980.
As his story begins,
“My first exposure to bowling began in 1939 when Bill Craig, a school mate of mine, and I applied for a pinsetting job at the Lawton Bowling Center located at 225-227 D Avenue. We were eager to learn about this fascinating game of bowling.
The center had eight lanes that had been installed by Ty Woodruff in 1937.
Ty was the sole owner of the lanes until he sold them to Buren King and Fred Omstead in 1953.
King and Omstead managed the center for one year and then sold out to Bill Boydstun of Duncan in Sep-tember of 1954.
When I started setting pins, the price of bowling was 15 cents per game. The pinboy received 4 of the 15 cents. Sometimes the customers would tip the pinboy by rolling quarters or (if you were lucky) half dollars down the lanes. On a good night, a pinboy could make some good spending money.
Most of the pinboys would set two lanes at one time, and sometimes more when there was a shortage of pinboys.
The pinboy sat on a small ledge between two pits with his feet up on a ledge and if he didn’t stay alert, flying pins could easily injure him.
The dangerous part of pinsetting, however, was getting hit by the 16-pound bowling ball. Sometimes, a bowler would roll a ball down the lane while the pinboy was in the pit. Needless to say, this would prompt the pinboy to jump up on the ledge quite hurriedly.”
Goode stated that Ty was concerned with the well being of his pinboys and did not tolerate bowlers inten-tionally trying to hit the pinboys and not the pins.
Even still, pins were flying all around and would sometimes ricochet off the pinboys legs and hit the back of the building.
Setting pins took a lot of energy and many weekends were spent working well past midnight. A pinboy could lose several pounds each night working in the hot and humid environment.
“After the bowler had rolled his first ball, the pinboy would pick up the downed pins (sometimes as many as six at a time) and place them in the slots in the rack that corresponded to the vacant pin spots on the lanes.
After the second ball was delivered, the pinboy repeated the same procedure with the downed pins.
He then had to use his weight to push the rack down to reset a full set of pins.
A large recoil spring would return the rack to the upright position, and it took a lot of strength to push the spring and the rack full of pins down to the lanes.
For a boy who weighed only 130 pounds, this was quite a chore.
Each ball in the pit area was placed on a rail behind the pit area and given a push. The ball would roll down a sloping portion of the rail where the momentum of the ball would carry it along the return rail back to the bowler.
At the Lawton Bowling Center, one rail was used for two lanes: that is, balls used on lanes 1 and 2 would comeback on the return rail to the left of lane 1.
Lanes 3 and 4 and lanes 5 and 6 had two return rails between lanes 4 and 5, and lanes 7 and 8 had a return rail to the right of lane 8.
The ball return rails were above the lane level, but bowlers paid very little attention to balls rolling back on the rails.”
Goode noted that the ball motion today would probably affect the concentration of today’s bowlers.
“Because of the ball return locations, half the bowlers had to cross another lane to retrieve their ball.
Very few problems occurred because most bowlers would give the bowler on the approach the right of way to retrieve his ball from the rack.”
We are going to leave that story right there for now and let you image what it must have been like then.
Next week, lane conditioning circa 1940.
Tip of the Week
Tips are getting hard to come by these days other than to say, go bowl!
Your bowling shoes are getting restless and your bowling ball is singing the blues.
Those muscles and joints are getting stiff and folks at the lanes are missing your smiling faces!
It will not be long now but senior leagues are still looking at June 1 and what the whole picture looks like then to make a decision on their future.
This includes the Socialites, the Entertainers and the Goodtimes along with the last two adult leagues still in limbo, the TNT and the Guys and Dolls.
It is not out of the question that teams may stagger times to reduce the number of persons in the facili-ty at one time, but that too remains a mystery until the City and State tell us where we (bowling centers) stand in the opening America campaign.
Please keep in mind that bowling centers will do whatever it takes to help to keep its patrons safe while bowling. If it means a lane courtesy between teams, then so be it, as long as we get to bowl again.
Thunderbird Lanes is open for recreational bowling only. Please call first if you prefer a time when fewer people are bowling but keep in mind, they are practicing a limited number of people in the center at one time.
At press time, Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, had not been notified of an opening date.
In the meantime, stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
(The Honor Roll is pending the return of league play in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.)