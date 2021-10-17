The bowling news for last Sunday had no sooner left my desk than headlines were already being written for this week by none other than Richard Jacoby who signed his name next to his 24th career perfect 300 game a week ago last Thursday night.
Jacoby had quite a run last week starting with the Clean 30 on Monday, 300 number twenty-three on Wednesday in the Entertainers, and a 711 in the Goodtimes league on Thursday afternoon so he threw caution to the wind and subbed for the first time at Twin Oaks in the Suburban league that same Thursday evening just to see what would happen.
Well, what happened was history was made, Richard Jacoby history that is, as for the first time in his many years of bowling and many honors rolled, Jacoby can now say that he has bowled 300 games two days in a row, and not many people can say that so congratulations again!
Jacoby sandwiched this perfecto between games of 202 and 197 for a 699 for series.
David Fishbeck was our next bowler on the stage, accepting the challenge with the front 12 strikes to start the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes last Sunday evening with his fourth career perfect 300.
Fishbeck said that it was sweet while it lasted but it was the eighth frame of his second game before another strike would appear after his 300 for openers.
He struck out for a 185 for game two and closed with a 216 to barely make it over the hump with a 701 for series.
And finally, another bowler to find it an all or nothing kind of night was Jimmy Prater who put the cherry on top with a 300 game to close his Early Birds series at Thunderbird Lanes last Monday night.
Prater started with games of 190 and 204 before the stars aligned he put together his third career perfect 300 game.
League secretary Gary Sammons recapped the final frame as follows. “After nine undeniable shots, Jimmy’s ball did some extra work while venturing to the Brooklyn side to pit the whole rack in the tenth. After that, there was no doubt as he nailed the last two shots with authority!”
It has been an eight year dry spell for Prater who now has a trifecta of sorts with a perfect 300 game bowled in three different bowling centers.
Other League Highlights
Like the other two bowlers with perfect games in their series, Prater only posted 694 but there was a host of other bowlers with big games across the board for some quality series’ on this week’s honor roll.
Leading with 769 from the Suburban was Brandon Tipton who went 265, 269 and 235 as Matt Casey chased with games of 235, 243 and 268 for a 746, followed by Tim Lundquist with 259, 235 and 232 for 726.
Phil Kilmartin was second on the honor roll with a 754 that was the senior league high set from the Goodtimes and technically he was third highest as well with a 752 from the Entertainers.
Kilmartin had games of 228, 279 and 247 to make up the [Goodtimes] 754 series while Richard Jacoby put together the above mention 711 on games of 228, 268 and 215.
Kilmartin’s Entertainers series of 752 included games of 228, 245 and 279.
High series in the Goodyear league came from Chad Perry who rolled 267, 231 and 247 for a 745.
Shannon Halstead also found a little something, scoring a 717 on games of 223, 248 and 246.
Putting forth the effort in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks was Brian Taub who had the front 10 out of the gate.
No word on what went wrong but Taub finished game one at 289 before games of 227 and 226 for a 742 for series.
The Guys and Dolls league reported Bill Cox with games of 259, 219 and 246 for a 724, followed by Steve Mans who went 225, 269 and 222 for a 716.
Mark Hill was the TNT top bowler last week with games of 237, 246 and 226 for a 709 followed by James Ray with 702 on games of 180, 265 and 257.
Honorable mentions go to Hunter Hall from the TNT for a 248 off a 160 average, to Gary Bess for a career high 217 game in Suburban action and to Diane Frame for a Triplicate 186 set off a 152 average from Monday’s Socialites.
Youth Bowling
Caden Burk earned youth bowler of the week honors with a 673 series bowled in the T-Bird Legends league.
Burk put the set together on games of 191, 246 and 236.
Jaeden Ellis also rolled a 246 to tie Burk for high game honors.
And congratulations go to Emery Brown for bowling her first ever 100 game without the use of bumpers during the T-Bird HotShots league last Saturday morning.
No Tap News
Big games and series were no surprise coming from no-tap action, especially when scoring had already been quite impressive without that bonus nine-count strike.
Leading in the Tuesday No-Tappers was David Fishbeck who was coming off the ‘Natural’ 300 game high from just a couple of days before.
In no-tap scoring Fishbeck shot 270 and 278 before the no-tap 300 game to give him 848 for the day’s high set.
Roy Olson was in with a second best series of 774 and Marshall Miller rounded out the top three with a 757 thanks to a no-tap 300 on his closing game.
Mark Paslay gave the No-Tap Colorama its highest series of 876, rolling 300, 276 and 300 to make up the set.
Paslay rolled two of the four no-tap 300’s that were posted.
Lee Brown took second place with 300, 253 and 223 for an 839 with handicap and Mike McLester missed cashing but put an NT 300 in on the board in game two.
Diane Frame rolled the ladies best score of 791 for first, followed by Margit Augustine who was a close second with 782.
Winners of the optional Scratch singles event were Lee Brown, 776, Mike McLester, 750 and Sam Bowman, 684.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) Mark Paslay/Becky Payette, 523
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Richard Payette, 522
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/Cleo Travis, 544
(Gm 2, 2nd) Mike McLester/Randy Travis, 536
(Gm 3, 1st) Margit Augustine/Sue Avis, 549
(Gm 3, 2nd) James Williams/Marianne Hartley, 536
Strike pot winners:
For the second week in a row, almost everyone who shot at a Strike Pot Ticket, won! On the list this week were Lee Brown, Robert Lansberry, Marshall Miller and Mark Paslay.
This week’s Challenge Shots had Richard Payette shooting at the “21” Jackpot where he busted on counts of strike, strike and seven.
Diane Frame went out on her second Match Play shot where she needed seven but got nine to move along.
Lee Brown found the channel when he went looking for just four pins to fall to match his Pill Draw and James Williams threw a strike on his effort at knocking over everything except the head pin in Waldo.
The Waldo shot is frozen for the time being as another fun challenge was added last week, ‘Snake Bite’.
Easy enough just leave a split and win the cash prize.
Sam Bowman left the 4-7 to allow the prize amount to grow a bit for next time.
All bowlers age 50 and up with a verifiable average are eligible to bowl in this weekly no commitment event.
Competition begins every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes at around 1pm for 9-pin no-tap scoring, color head pin money shots, strike pot tickets and an afternoon of fun on the lanes.
Tournament season approaching
Entries for the 17th annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association Open Championship Tournament is available at all area bowling centers.
The event will be held at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Nov. 6-7, 13-14, featuring Team, Doubles, Singles and All Events.
Entry fee is $20 per person per event with $5 optional for all events scratch/handicap.