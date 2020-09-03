Well, we made it through Week Zero.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to say that again in a week’s time.
But after seeing a lot of fans, not a lot of masks and one local team have their game canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test (meanwhile, Grandfield-Waurika has already been called off), it certainly gave some pause about how long this prep football season might be if more school districts suffer outbreaks. After kids have been in school and more fans have been at games, I think we will know more after Week 1 about the fate of the 2020 season.
But I don’t want it to sound like it’s all doom and gloom. We do indeed have a full slate of high school football games, including some sneaky-good matchups.
(home team in CAPS)
We start in northern Comanche County, where Elgin and second-year coach Chalmer Wyatt host Anadarko and their new/old coach Kent Jackson. How will the Owls replace players like RB Seneca Coleman and QB Dalton Landers? How do the Warriors handle the wrinkles inserted by new offensive coordinator Shannon Watford? And then there’s the x-factor: Elgin snapped a 7-game losing streak in the series a year ago, and you know ‘Darko hasn’t forgotten. Conversely, Elgin wants to prove that win was no fluke and that they have indeed caught Anadarko in terms of current stature in the local landscape. I think this one is incredibly close. When in doubt, I often go with the home team. I’ll say ELGIN 24, Anadarko 17.
Cache 45, ALTUS 19: It might have looked ugly for Altus last week, but they showed some tenacity, forcing several Chickasha turnovers. Meanwhile, Cache showed a ton of fight by climbing out of a deep whole against El Reno. I think Cache is for real, and Altus finds that out the hard way.
Marlow 35, CHICKASHA 28: This could and should be a fun one. Chickasha can score plenty of points, and honestly should have won by more last week, but turnovers killed multiple would-be scoring drives. The Fightin’ Chicks can’t afford to make similar mistakes against a Marlow team that can score points in bunches too.
Velma-Alma 56, EMPIRE 42: A super-under-the-radar 8-man clash of Stephens County foes on Thursday night that should be a ton of fun. Both coaches have done a great job in building these programs back up to prominence and each team has a star on their side, as Comets QB Tristan Wainscott and Bulldogs WR Daniel Alvarez just might put on a show.
Wayne 27, WALTERS 14: This is assuming the Blue Devils get to play their game after a positive COVID-19 case on the team wiped out Walters’ season opener.
FREDERICK 27, Elmore City 20: That Bomber defense is stout yet again, and Zac Mathews is expected to be back from his hamstring injury. Good thing, too, as Frederick appeared to get a little banged up in the opener.
COMANCHE 42, Dickson 14: A year ago, these two were district rivals facing off to decide who would claim the final playoff spot. The Indians were able to use the big play to burn the Comet defense and seal the postseason bid. This year, Dickson is up in Class 3A while Comanche looks to build on last year’s success.
Burns Flat 40, CARNEGIE 28: An intriguing matchup of Class A teams who were 8-man schools a year ago.
Alex 48, TIPTON 40: You can almost hear the “Tipton isn’t Tipton anymore” chatter. But Travis White has heard that before. This will be a stern test for both teams.
Mt. View-Gotebo 48, SNYDER 36: This will be a big early test for both teams. The Tigers are ranked in the Top 5 of the Class C polls while the Cyclones are looking to prove they’re an underrated team in the Class B scene.
CYRIL 58, Thackerville 8: The Pirates look to start the season off on the right foot against a Thackerville team coming off a winless campaign.
Maysville 48, CENTRAL HIGH 33: The Bronchos were impressive in their emphatic win over Paoli last week, but Maysville is a team receiving votes in the Class C polls for a reason.
Last week: 6-2 (one game cancelled)
Season record: 6-2