Lawton Country Club will play host to the 54th annual Firecracker Open golf tournament Saturday through Monday.
A total of 90 golfers across five flights will compete in one of Lawton’s oldest and most prestigious golf tournaments, a tradition as synonymous with July 4th in Comanche County as cookouts and fireworks.
In fact, a fireworks display will help kick things off Friday evening, as practice rounds (8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and shootouts (A at 2, B at 2:30, C/D at 3 p.m.) will be followed by a buffet at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display at dark. The buffet will be held in the LCC ballroom, and is free to players and sponsors. For everyone else, it is $24 (tax and tip included), and $11 for children ages 12 and under.
Play will truly begin on Saturday with the first round for all five flights. There will be a player auction in the ballroom Saturday night at 7 p.m. The final round for flights B, C and D will be on Sunday, while A Flight and Championship Flight will play their final round on Monday. Gift certificates will be awarded following the completion of the final round. A $5,000 shopping spree at Edward’s Men’s Wear is up for grabs for anyone who makes a hole in one.
The 90 registered golfers may not be where the tournament used to be, participation-wise, but it far exceeds the numbers from last year’s event, the first to be held after/during the COVID-19 pandemic after 2020’s cancellation. The rains in May and early June seemed to properly saturate the course, with the recent heat evening things out.
“The heat is drying it out a little bit, but for the most part, it’s in good shape,” Lawton Country Club general manager Johnny Wilson said.