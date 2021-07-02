Despite some rain on Thursday afternoon and forecasts for more stormy weather today, the 53rd annual Firecracker Open golf tournament is set to get underway Friday at Lawton Country Club.
After no tournament last year due to COVID-19, this year’s event appeared to be just what the golfing community of Lawton wanted. However, the number of golfers entered in this year’s competition, compared to years past, isn’t quite what Lawton Country Club general manager and tournament organizer Johnny Wilson had in mind.
After initially expecting close to 100 participants, the tournament will field just 66 total competitors. The golfers are divided into four groups, rather than the five, with no D Flight this year. Meanwhile, the Championship flight, made up of players with certified handicaps of 3 and below, will see just 12 total participants this year, with none of this year’s golfers former winners.
But just because no past winners are playing does not mean it won’t make for a fun and competitive weekend. In the field are past top-5 finishers Joby Dutcher and Cullen Stahl, the Eisenhower and Cameron product who finished third in both 2017 and 2018. Fellow Eisenhower alums Bentley Bross and Marquise Haliburton are in the Championship flight, along with tournament regulars Kyle Hatch and Grant Brown, and Cameron golfers Donovan Osborne and Niels Sorenson.
Although there is an 80-percent chance of thunderstorms for the Lawton area today, Wilson said that as of Thursday night, all tee times were set to take place at their scheduled times. The first golfers will tee off at 8 a.m.
Championship flight will play 54 holes over three days, with prize money awarded to the top five finishers, $750 going to the champion. Meanwhile, flights A, B and C will play 18 holes on both Friday and Saturday. After the first day, the flights will be cut in half, with the top half forming the championship bracket and the rest going into the consolation bracket. Gift certificates of $500, $400 and $300 will be up for grabs in the championship brackets, with certificates for $150, $100 and $50 going to the top three finishers in each consolation bracket.