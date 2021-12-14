LAS VEGAS — Over the years, the National Finals Rodeo has provided many thrills for rodeo fans across Southwest Oklahoma, including this writer who has seen so many great efforts in the arena.
It all started at the Jim Norick Arena, aka the “Big House” in Oklahoma City. Like many Oklahomans, I hated to see the Finals leave our state, and at the time, my columns voiced that displeasure.
But attending the Finals in Vegas over the past 25 or so years, I learned that the Finals is a huge deal in Vegas and the way the casinos and Las Vegas events have built the purse to such huge levels is what is making this sport better.
While our trip to Vegas this year was put off due to a balky knee — no, this time it wasn’t mine — we still enjoyed watching every minute of the Finals on the Cowboy Channel. And, it turned out to be the most exciting Finals in history, with all of the world titles except the All-Around being decided at Saturday’s final performance.
There is so much to talk about but we have to start with the tie-down roping where our two local contestants — Apache’s Hunter Herrin and Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett — competed.
As we’ve long heard in sports, “what goes around comes around” and that’s basically my thoughts on that event. Last year Caleb Smidt was kept out of the Finals with a positive COVID test and while it upset everyone at the time, Smidt accepted his fate and was determined to come back strong this season.
He did just that and in classic Smidt fashion he came out of the shadows of Shane Hanchey, Shad Mayfield and the other great ropers to post a time of 7.8 in the final performance and that gave him the average title which pushed him to the gold buckle.
You could hear the emotion in Smidt’s voice as he was interviewed after receiving his gold buckle and championship saddle. From the disappointment of last season to the highest of highs this season was something special to watch.
For others it was just the opposite. Herrin had qualified for the 2020 Finals in 14th place but he got on a hot streak last December, winning two go-rounds and placing in four others to earn more than $142,000 at the Finals to jump all the way to fourth.
This year he entered in about the same position, 13th this time, but he just couldn’t find the magic he had last year. He picked up on early check but then struggled, just missing calves and seeing one get up after a bad tie.
But he put it all together with a 7.1 during Thursday’s 8th go-round to win first and get a check for $26,997. He came close the next two nights and had a great shot to win on Saturday but had trouble on his tie.
One of the guys who knows Herrin well is Apache stock contractor Maury Tate and he said this is not the end of Herrin’s pro rodeo career.
“He’s still as good as there is out there,” Tate said. “Those things happen in rodeo; you get on a streak like that and it just happens. I think that run he made Thursday showed that he’s still one of the best.”
Jarrett started fast at the Finals, finishing third in the opening round but he struggled over the next few rounds without getting a check. But he got going again by placing in the final three go-rounds to finish with Finals earnings of $46,577.
What this writer expects out of the two veteran ropers is they will hit the big indoor rodeos and then see where they stand entering the busy summer months. Both have reasons to stay close to home.
Herrin’s son Houston will be a freshman at Apache High School and will be fighting for the quarterback job next fall.
Jarrett has young daughter Jurnee that he loves spending time with and his wife Shy-Anne continues to be a strong barrel racer. They love their time together on the road but that huge July 4 stretch can really wear on contestants as well as their families.
One thing remains certain, when those two veterans show up, they will always be a threat to go low and take the money from the up-and-coming youngsters.
The final performance started off with Kaycee Field winning his record sixth bareback world title, riding Teton Ridge to clinch the title by $17,000 over Jess Pope. Pope made the veteran work, winning Round 10 and the average but Field was just able to pull off the world title.
Tanner Waguespack picked up his third world title in the steer wrestling winning third in the go-round and second in the average to edge out Will Lummus.
Team roping had a first as Junior Nogueira won the heeling world title, his first, to go along with an all-around title that he won several years ago. Kaleb Driggers won the heading title by more than $30,000 as their third-place finish in the average was the determining factor.
Stetson Wright continues to be an amazing talent, winning the all-around title but then capping off another big week by winning the saddle bronc riding title by riding the great Cervi bronc Vitalix to a 93 on Saturday.
Wright had won the bull riding and all-around title last year but he had his sights on winning the saddle bronc riding to continue that family’s success in that event over the years.
Barrel racing was another interesting story as Jordan Briggs won the average in record fashion to win the gold buckle and join her mother, Christie Peterson, as the first mother-daughter combination to claim that prized title.
Oklahoman’s Dona Kay Rule of Minco won the final go-round in 13.58 and wound up fifth in the world standings.
Bull riding went down to the final go-round but Sage Kimzey was able to share second with an 88 and that helped him climb to third in the average and that check for $44,414 was the difference he needed to beat out Josh Frost who won the final go-round and the average.
For Kimzey that marks his seventh world title and now he trails only Donnie Gay who claimed eight world bull riding titles.
One thing fans keep mentioning on social media was the serious leg injury that bullfighter Dusty Tuckness suffered Friday night when a bull stepped on his lower leg and shattered both bones.
Tuckness is no stranger to Southwest Oklahoma, having worked both the Lawton Rangers Rodeo and the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic for the past three years.
Tuckness underwent surgery Saturday morning to have rods installed to stabilize both bones but in true cowboy fashion, checked himself out of the hospital and was at Saturday’s final performance.
He is expected to miss about six months with the severe injury and word has it that he’s getting a ride home on South Pointe Casino/Resort owner Michael Gaughan’s private jet.
Despite that sour note, the Finals sure was entertaining and like so many of these long events, whenever they end it’s like having withdrawals for a few days.
Oh well, the bowl season starts Saturday and then the Winter Olympics begin in February so everyone should find something they enjoy.
However, if you are a die-hard rodeo fan, you can see those big indoor rodeos coming up soon on the Cowboy Channel.