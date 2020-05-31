We certainly hope that we aren’t counting our pins before they fall but as of tomorrow, June 1st, league bowling will be able to resume at Thunderbird Lanes.
Of course, this write up is four days out but we’ve got our fingers crossed and are hoping to pick up the pieces and start moving forward come Monday morning.
Myself and a couple of other league secretaries have spent a lot of time talking to bowlers over the last week, prepping for the return of the Socialites, Entertainers, Goodtimes, TNT and Guys and Dolls leagues.
Speaking for the majority of our senior leaguers, they all want to return and are anxious to be back to bowling but all expressed concern over returning too quickly.
In particular, there has not been a week go by that I have not heard from senior leaguer, Howard Thomp-son and of late, his wife Linda, wanting to know when league bowling would start back up.
Howard said that he buys the Sunday Constitution every week, hoping that good news on leagues returning would be in the bowling column only to read the same, “we’re still waiting” week after week.
So with that, I give you the official “Thompson Report”.
The smallest of the three senior leagues, the Goodtimes, will be the first on the floor, this coming Thurs-day, June 4th. May the fourth be with us as most have not thrown a ball since March 12th which was our last day of league before the shutdown.
By then we will know if there continue to be State restrictions in which case, the Goodtimes is small enough to adjust accordingly, but either way, we will bowl.
With June 1st being a Monday, Socialites league officials opted to wait until the second week, starting back with a full roster at the regular 12:50PM practice, 1PM start time on June 8th.
And the Entertainers league, given the opportunity to start on the 3rd and bowl in two squads, had a majority of the league choose to wait until the 10th of June and bowl all together at the regular time.
In a nutshell senior league return dates at Thunderbird Lanes are as follows provided everything goes as scheduled with the State; Goodtimes, June 4th, Socialites, June 8th, Entertainers, June 10th.
The Thursday evening TNT league is slated to return on June 4th and the Guys and Dolls will return on June 5th.
We want everyone to feel safe on their return to league play and a lot of our seniors are understandably skeptical.
I would like to share with you something that might help to ease your fears.
When calling Entertainers leaguers last week about their options and their return, I tried to get hold of Linda Carns, who is one of my many favorites.
Linda is always criticizing her game and doesn’t think that she is a very good bowler but she enjoys bowling and the fellowship tremendously and truthfully, isn’t near as bad on the lanes as she proclaims.
I had heard that Linda very apprehensive about coming back so I was happy to take her return call the next day.
I explained why I had called and the choices that the league had and she also thought that an extra week would be a good idea and then she told me what had changed her mind about returning.
Linda said that she honestly had reservations about coming back to bowling at all as she said, “I have all of the red flags. I’m older and I have respiratory issues. I really didn’t know what to do, until I talked to my doctor.”
I do not know who her doctor is but the bowling industry needs to send him a care package as his reply to Ms. Carns was, “Go bowl…have fun. Enjoy life.”
Linda said that hearing those words was like a huge weight being lifted because she so enjoyed bowling and she was not ready to give it up.
I’m going to leave that right there…we will see you on the lanes.
Bowling in Lawton (1939-1954)
As promised, our ‘History of Bowling in Lawton, OK’ stories as recalled by the late Neil Goode picks up with some insight to Fort Sill’s bowling history.
Goode said that in 1937, Fort Sill installed six, solid maple, bowling lanes in a building west of building 1651 on Randolph Road. Note that most ‘wooden’ lanes have pine in the head area (to the arrows) and then maple the rest of the way due to the expense of maple wood.
Two of the lanes at Fort Sill were used for duckpins, while four were used for regular ten-pin bowling and all part of the PX annex and game area.
Because the maintenance was poor and conditions were substandard, it was not considered much of a bowling establishment but rather more for recreation for the soldiers.
Later, the lanes were floored over and the building was used as a tavern until it was removed in the 1950’s.
During the 1949-1950 seasons, Fort Sill installed 18 lanes in a long narrow building a few hundred feet northwest of the current Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Around 1960, four more lanes were added for a total of 22 lanes, 11 on the east side of the building and 11 on the west – yes that’s unusual as bowling lanes are typically in pairs.
Goode said that the building was once used as stables for horses.
John Mehefko was the first manager of the Fort Sill Lanes.
ABC, the American Bowling Congress, first certified Fort Sill lanes in 1953, the first year for them to join and become a part of the Lawton Bowling Association.
Goode was the Association Secretary at the time and it was his responsibility to inspect to lanes and submit the necessary information to ABC for certification.
The lanes were not in the best of condition, but they did meet the specifications established by ABC at the time and Goode was thereby able to certify the lanes.
The only requirement that ABC had at the time for a bowling establishment to pass a lane inspection was that the lanes be level with no more than 40/1000th inch tolerance across the area being inspect-ed.
The amount of oil on the lanes had no bearing on the inspection process.
Proprietors used oil on the lanes to reduce friction which would case wear and would eventually require premature resurfacing. A dry lane would be rutted very easily without oil.
Colonel Whiting, a Fort Sill bowling enthusiast, was instrumental in initiation action to have the Fort Sill Lanes certified under ABC.
In fact, Whiting wrote to ABC to ask for information about certifying and was directed to contact the local association at Lawton and become part of that association.
Fort Sill bowlers then became Lawton Bowling Association members and accounted for 597 additional bowlers in the association for the 1957-58 season.
This made the association’s total membership a little more than 1,000 and in 1958, the association name changed to the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association.
Tune in next week and read what effect WWII had on bowling in our community.
Tips this Week
Time’s up! It’s time to bowl.
Looking for some summer action, contact Thunderbird Lanes for details on short season summer leagues forming including a No-Tap league on Tuesday afternoons for bowlers of all ages. Adults/Senior will bowl at 1pm, Youth will bowl at 3:30pm.
Thunderbird Lanes is also looking to put together a Tuesday evening mixed league and the Scratch Trio will return, kicking off this coming Wednesday night.
In the meantime, stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
(The Honor Roll is pending the return of league play in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.)