It might be hard to grasp the fact that a "cold front" hit Southwest Oklahoma during the overnight hours but there is still time for the temperatures to rebound before the 54th Annual Firecracker Open begins at the Lawton Country Club.
After highs in the 80s and lower 90s today and Monday, temperatures will climb back into the mid to high 90s just in time for Friday's practice round, shootouts and fun activities before actual medal play begins Saturday.
With the Firecracker comes a great deal of work for LCC Pro Johnny Wilson.
"We are getting everything ready and while we did have trouble with the watering system, we're busy right now pushing the water to get the course ready," Wilson said. "It looks like we are going to be ahead of the number we had last year but we still aren't back to the pre-COVID levels. I think we will have more than twice as many in the Championship Flight than we had last year. I know that Cullen (Stahl) will be back to defend his title and some of the Cameron guys will be playing including one of their incoming recruits Zachery Ciacca."
But there will be other crowd favorites who won't be in the field.
"I talked to Dustin Wiginton and he won't be playing this year," Wilson said of the three-time former champion. "His girls are getting older and they wanted to go to the lake so that's what you do as the kids get older. It just gets harder for some of those out-of-towners to make it back. Dustin has been playing some Korn Ferry events and just needed a break. He was always a popular player out here."
Another popular former champion entered is Logan McCracken who is a four-time former champion, having claimed the title in 2012, '13, '14 and then again in 2018.