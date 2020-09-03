Many football coaches will tell you they want their linemen to play with “a nasty streak,” and on the field, MacArthur’s Talon Phillips fits that bill.
The 5’11, 270-pound senior guard and defensive tackle can play mean on Friday nights, whether it means relentlessly chasing down a ball-carrier or hitting an opposing defender with a pancake block. His aggressive style has been cultivated from day one at home.
Growing up with 11 siblings, most of them older, Phillips had plenty of lessons in toughness.
“It’s six boys and six girls. And I just remember my brothers would fight if there was a disagreement, and we’re all pretty bulky guys,” Phillips said. “So we’d kind of wrestle and sort things out.”
But when the time to compete is over, Phillips’ personality is far less aggressive and forceful. He’s laid-back, relaxed and soft-spoken. He enjoys the peace and quiet of the outdoors, and when he’s not on the football field or in the classroom, he’s usually on the lake with his fishing pole.
“That’s like my outlet,” Phillips said. “When I’m not feeling good or whatever, I’ll just go fishing and clear my head.”
And sometimes, the best time to clear one’s head is after a game. Phillips admits that he’s been known to get up the day after a game, still sore, and head out to a nearby body of water to reset and relax. It’s a hobby he has tried passing on to some of his teammates, as evidenced by a recent group trip to Lake Ellsworth the day after the scrimmage against Carl Albert.
“Some of them had never been fishing,” Phillips said. “There were about 10 of us, we all went swimming, it was fun.”
Between the love for the outdoors, the country-strong physique and bulldozer mentality on the field, It’s no wonder Phillips lists Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey as a player he looks up to. And while he isn’t sure if college football is in his future, Phillips would like to continue playing after high school if given the chance. And while he might be unassuming off the field at times, the game film shows he is still able to flip that mental switch before he leaves the locker room each night.
“It’s just something that happens,” Phillips said. “I put it in my head that nobody can stop me, I’m number one. I just go hard as I can, I don’t leave anything.”