If you have a farm in Southwest Oklahoma and do not have feral hogs causing damage to crops or pasture…just wait!
In the last five years, reports of damage due to these, not so wild, wild animals has skyrocketed. An estimated $2 billion in damages was reported just last year in the US.
And it’s not just agriculture, cities are beginning to have issues with pigs rooting up parks, cemeteries and other public areas. It’s a huge problem!
Today, there are areas in the U.S. where the pure Russian wild boar (native to Europe and Asia) can still be found due to importation for sport hunting purposes. However, most feral hogs are from domesticated swine. Feral hogs are wild, but are not a different species than domestic hogs or Russian boars.
Webster’s dictionary defines feral as having escaped from domestication and become wild. Hence, all feral hogs in the U.S. up until the 1930s were from domestic stock. In a few areas where the Russian boar was imported for sport hunting, escapes have occurred resulting in feral/Russian crossbreeding.
The feral hog has been very successful in expanding its range and increasing in numbers. Its success can be attributed to several factors: free ranging husbandry methods, introduction and re-introduction of feral hogs by hunters, water development in arid areas, improved range condition through better livestock grazing practices, the animal’s ability to adapt to a variety of situations and eat a variety of foods, and the hogs’ ability to reproduce rapidly. Feral hog populations also have benefited from increased disease control in the domestic livestock industry.
The Feral Swine Eradication and Control Program was established in the 2018 Farm Bill to start pilot programs to respond to the threat feral swine pose to agriculture, native ecosystems, and human and animal health. USDA is focusing efforts through this pilot where feral swine pose the highest threat. Oklahoma was a part of that pilot program.
In last year’s Farm Bill, Oklahoma was extended for more research with nine other states.
Pilot projects consist broadly of three coordinated components: 1) feral swine removal by APHIS; 2) restoration efforts supported by NRCS; and 3) assistance to producers for feral swine control provided through grants with non-federal partners.
The Red River Watershed in southwestern Oklahoma represents a priority area for reducing damage to agriculture and mitigating agricultural impacts to water quality. The watershed in located in southwest Oklahoma and feral swine are a significant agricultural pest in these counties and remain a risk for water quality. Oklahoma currently has a project consisting of 4 of the Red River Counties. In the second round- a new project is adding two adjacent counties, Beckham and Roger Mills counties, thereby assuring feral swine do not have easy access to repopulate the watershed.
The most common control methods are trapping and hunting, both effective ways to reduce the feral hog population. However, finding a good hunting location can be difficult and disposing of live feral hogs can be an issue. For those interested in these types of feral hog recreational opportunities, there are a few resources available for Oklahoma landowners, hunters and trappers.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) has created the Oklahoma Feral Swine Directory to connect landowners wanting control of feral hogs with hunters and trappers interested in providing assistance. Landowners experiencing feral hog problems can complete an application to be added to a listing providing contact information for prospective hunters and trappers. Landowners are listed by county without divulging the location of the property. It is up to the individual landowner to decide whether or not to allow a specific hunter or trapper onto their property. Landowners can download the application at www.ag.ok.gov/ais/feralswinelandowner.pdf.
Likewise, hunters and trappers can fill out a similar application and be added to a listing that allows landowners to contact them for assistance. Hunters and trappers can download this application at www.ag.ok.gov/ais/feralswinehunter.pdf. Both residents and non-residents of Oklahoma can apply to be on the hunter and trapper listing. It is not necessary for hunters and trappers to be enrolled on this listing to contact landowners enrolled on the previously mentioned landowner listing.
Aside from hunting and trapping, control of feral hogs is limited. The Noble Foundation does offer an alternative as fencing control. Using fences to control feral hogs is probably the most expensive option. Fencing large acreages seldom provides permanent control because feral hogs eventually find their way through most types of fences.
Terrain is a major consideration when considering fencing. Canyons, creeks and ditches can create problem areas in a fence that hogs are sure to find. Chain link fence buried a foot underground, mesh wire fences, mesh wire fences combined with an electric wire and multiple strand electric fences have proven effective. Electric fence is not 100 percent effective, but research has shown multi-strand electric fences with wire spaced 8 and 18 inches above the ground reduce intrusions by about half. Because of cost and maintenance requirements, electric fences used alone or in combination with other fence types are most practical for small areas.
Poisons are not legal for feral hogs in the U.S. because there are none registered for use on feral hogs. Studies have shown the use of poison is considerably less expensive than other control methods in terms of cost per feral hog removed, but research and development costs have been a deterrent to developing a registered poison for the U.S.
One of the major concerns with using a poison are other species being impacted through the consumption of bait or the ingestion of infected meat. Because of these concerns, biologist think it will be some time before this is a viable option.
Feral hogs represent many unknowns, and, as one biologist so precisely put it, “feral hogs are an ecological black box.” In some areas, feral hogs have been blamed for declining quail populations, yet there are other areas where both quail and feral hog numbers are high. Feral hogs have also been accused of having a significant negative impact on wild turkey nests, various plant species and entire ecological systems.
The actual effect feral hogs have on our environment, however, is largely unknown. More research and practical knowledge is needed to provide a better understanding of the feral hog and its influence on game and nongame species and the environment.
We know feral hogs can harbor and transmit some diseases and parasites to livestock and humans, and they can have a significant negative impact on some livestock operations through depredation and damage to fields, facilities and fences. Farmers are perhaps the most affected because of the damage caused by rooting and depredation of crops. To effectively get the upper hand on this growing problem, intensive implementation of control practices by landowners and others is necessary.
Trapping tips for hogs
If you or someone you know has been inundated with hogs, like my farm has, then the Noble Foundation offers some tips for removing the unwanted pests.
Many people experiencing problems with hogs are eager to completely eliminate them. Their feelings are understandable, but extermination is very difficult. Feral hogs are prolific reproducers, adaptable and tenacious when it comes to survival. The most effective time to control feral hogs is when they first appear in an area. Once feral hogs are abundant, landowners may have to accept that they are permanent residents. Although total and permanent eradication is unlikely, there are several measures that can be used with some success to control numbers or prevent hog access.
Trapping is probably the most commonly used technique and can be relatively effective for controlling feral hog numbers.
Cage and corral-type traps are the most commonly used designs. These traps are not only effective at capturing feral hogs, but they usually are the best option to remove large numbers of hogs in a short period of time. Feral hogs are probably most susceptible to being trapped during winter or early spring because less food is available, making baiting more effective.
There are several cage or corral trap designs that can be used with the primary differences between most designs being door configuration, portability, flooring, roofing and size. A corral trap should be built large enough to hold several hogs, with bigger usually being better. This trap can be constructed out of steel panels with 4 inch by 4 inch or smaller mesh and t-posts.
Panels placed over the top are optional, but, without a top, some hogs may escape by climbing over the panels — especially if the trap is not checked regularly. An effective option to avoid completely enclosing the top is to cut panels into 1- or 1.5-foot widths and attach them along the edges of the top, extending to the inside, around the entire perimeter of the trap. This creates a “prison style” fence to help prevent feral hogs from climbing out.
There are several door designs that can be used with this trap, but the slide door (drop gate), spring door and lift door are most common. A trip wire should be used to trigger all three types of trap doors.
The primary consideration for any door configuration is to frame the door so that, once inside, feral hogs can’t open the door with their snout.
If large enough, the corral trap design can catch 20 or more feral hogs at a time. The use of a Judas or decoy hog in a pen within the trap can also be very effective. However, this requires regular tending to keep the Judas hog fed and watered.
The portable cage trap equipped with a slide door or spring gate is also an effective design, but probably is more efficient when hog numbers are low. This trap’s best feature is that it is highly mobile, but has the disadvantages of trapping only a few hogs at a time and not being large enough to allow the use of a Judas hog.
Portable cage traps can be designed many different ways. Some are designed and sized to be loaded into the back of a pickup or trailer and hauled to the trap site. Others have been designed with an axle underneath where the tires can be lowered and raised using a boat winch. This allows the trapper to simply lower the tires, hook up to a vehicle and transport the trap to a desired site and then retrieve it with feral hogs inside to take them to a location where they can be dispatched.
For traps to be most effective, they should be placed in areas frequently used by feral hogs. Feral hogs are highly mobile, so finding the best locations may be difficult. A trap should be pre-baited for a minimum of two or three days so feral hogs become accustomed to entering the trap. When pre-baiting, trap doors should be fastened open to allow free access in and out of the trap. Initially, bait is usually placed outside the trap near the entrance in small piles or short lines to acclimate hogs to the trap’s presence. When hogs consume bait outside the trap, more bait can be placed at the entrance and just inside the trap.
Pre-baiting is complete when bait can be placed at the rear of the trap and hogs are freely entering and exiting the trap. At this time, the trap can be set. It is usually not necessary to go through the pre-bait process again unless the trap is moved to another location.
Bait used can range from homemade concoctions to specialized commercial blends, carrion or feedstuffs including whole corn, livestock cubes or soured grain. Whole corn is the easiest and the most commonly used bait. Traps should be checked daily, and captured hogs should be dispatched. Dispatching hogs in the trap may make subsequent trapping efforts in the same location more difficult. A better option, when the same location will be used again, would be to load captured hogs into a trailer and haul them to another area to be dispatched.
Traps and bait are available commercially. W&W manufacturing, out of Thomas OK, has a website has info on the Boar Buster line of traps that the company produces.