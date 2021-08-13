Kaycee Feild came to Lawton to challenge “a fun horse he’d been hearing about” but on this night that tough horse was unable to shake the five-time world champion bareback bronc rider as he took command in that event at the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Feild had drawn Altered State from the Sammy Andrews herd and he was able to survive several jarring jumps to make the whistle and get a strong score of 89 to move to the front of the standings and also earn $500 from Lupi Construction.
“I’d been hearing about that big, tough horse that was scaring everyone, so I wanted to come see how good he was,” Feild said after his good ride. “This is that time of the year when everyone is sore and hurting but you just have to keep grinding and get what you can. This will help.”
Feild wasn’t the only bareback rider to shine as the popular Tilden Hooper rode Belle Star from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company for an 86.5 to finish in second with two performances left.
Those two will both be heading to other rodeos tonight and Saturday but you can bet they will be watching the Web for updated Lawton results over the weekend because more stars are coming to town over the next two nights.
Tonight’s third performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday fans will be treated to a special visit by the Express Ranches Clydesdale hitch and Saturday will be championship night where the top times and scores will be confirmed and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000, the number most of the contestants seek out as they plan where they will be entering during the critical month of August.
Advance tickets are $12 and those can be purchased at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.