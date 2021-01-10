After a thorough assessment of the monarch butterfly’s status, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has found that adding the monarch butterfly to the list of threatened and endangered species is warranted but precluded by work on higher-priority listing actions. With this decision, the monarch becomes a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act and its status will be reviewed each year until it is no longer a candidate.
“We conducted an intensive, thorough review using a rigorous, transparent science-based process and found that the monarch meets listing criteria under the Endangered Species Act. However, before we can propose listing, we must focus resources on our higher-priority listing actions,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. “While this work goes on, we are committed to our ongoing efforts with partners to conserve the monarch and its habitat at the local, regional and national levels. Our conservation goal is to improve monarch populations, and we encourage everyone to join the effort.”
Over the past 20 years, scientists have noted declines in North American monarchs overwintering in Mexico and California, where these butterflies cluster. Numbers in the larger eastern population are measured by the size of the area they occupy. At a density of roughly 8.5 million monarchs per acre, it is estimated that the eastern population fell from about 384 million in 1996 to a low of 14 million in 2013. The population in 2019 was about 60 million. The western population, located in California, saw a more precipitous decline, from about 1.2 million in 1997 to fewer than 30,000 in 2019.
In 2014, the Service received a petition to list the species and published a substantial 90-day finding in December 2014. In 2016, the agency began an in-depth status assessment, looking at the global population as well as focusing on monarchs in North America, where 90% of the world’s population occurs.
“The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies has been working side-by-side with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on voluntary monarch butterfly conservation since 2014. We’ve made great strides, including raising awareness and restoring key habitat, but we still have a long way to go for a sustainable, long-term impact. Moving forward, we’ll continue to be a close partner in our collaborative efforts to restore this iconic species,” stated Sara Parker Pauley, Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation and President of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
After a thorough review of the best available scientific and commercial information, the Service found that listing the monarch butterfly as an endangered or threatened species is warranted but precluded by higher priority actions to amend the Lists of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants. Therefore, the Service is adding the monarch butterfly to the candidate list and assigning it a listing priority number of eight. This priority number indicates the magnitude of threats is moderate and those threats are imminent.
Currently there are 161 species on the list with a higher priority than the monarch. These species include plants, insects, freshwater mussels, fish, birds and mammals. Obligations to meet court orders and settlements due to litigation can affect when the agency works on some species.
Conservation efforts are ongoing across the continent, including partnerships with states, tribes, Canada and Mexico, local communities and conservation organizations, to address threats to the monarch and to bolster milkweed abundance and other habitat needs.
Adult monarch butterflies, easily recognized by their orange and black markings, feed on nectar from flowers. Monarchs lay their eggs exclusively on milkweed, the sole source of food for monarch caterpillars. Two long-distance migratory monarch populations occur in North America; the largest is east of the continental divide and overwinters in the mountains of central Mexico. Monarchs west of the continental divide overwinter primarily along coastal California. Monarchs also inhabit about 90 other countries, islands or island groups around the world, but these monarchs are believed to have originated from the North American population.
Monarchs are known for their phenomenal spring and fall migrations, traveling across the continent to and from wintering sites. In eastern North America, monarchs travel north in the spring, from Mexico to Canada, over two to three successive generations, breeding along the way. Oklahoma is a major stop on both the northern and southern migrations.
Because monarchs are solely dependent on milkweed during the caterpillar stage, efforts to boost the number of milkweed stems across the country are the basis for many monarch conservation plans.
For more information about the Service’s finding on the monarch and tips on how to help conserve monarch butterflies go to https://www.fws.gov/savethemonarch.
JR Duck Stamp Entries due Mar. 1
The Junior Duck Stamp Program is a state and national art competition that showcases K-12 student’s talents. State winners compete at the national level to see whose entry will grace the national Junior Duck stamp.
According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service the program is a dynamic arts and science curriculum designed to teach youth about waterfowl and their habitat needs. It works with today’s youth to build a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and explore wildlife conservation needs. Using scientific and wildlife observation principles, the Program encourages students in kindergarten through high school to observe, understand, and ultimately share what they have learned about waterfowl conservation.
Founded in 1993, the Junior Duck Stamp winner has had their original artwork produced on a $5.00 stamp. The sale of these stamps goes to support conservation education and provide recognition for contest participants and winners.
More than just an art contest, the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program seeks to provide a conservation education experience that will engage and inspire youth. The Program is designed to spark interest in habitat conservation through science, art, math, and technology.
To enter the Oklahoma competition, students can download the annual brochure, rules and entry forms from https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program. Entries are due March 1 at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge; 107993 S. 4520 Road, Vian, Oklahoma, 74962. For more information contact Phillip Stephenson — 918/773-5251 ext. 25, or email phillip_stephenson@fws.gov.
Last year’s national winner was a wood duck, painted by 13-year old Madison Grimm, or South Dakota. Over 14,000 entries were received. The Junior Duck Stamp Contest winner receives $1,000. The second place winner receives $500; the third-place winner receives $200; the Conservation Message winner receives $200.