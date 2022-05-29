A bevy of Lawton area student-athletes will get to play with each other one last time, and get to do so in front of plenty of home supporters.
The Southwest Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host its 2nd Annual Oklahoma/Texas FCA All-Star Day on Friday, June 3rd, at Cameron University. Oklahoma will be competing against All-Stars from the North Texas/Wichita Falls area in soccer, baseball and softball.
The games were created “with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of SWOK FCA as we reach over 52 high schools, 55 middle schools and 3 college campuses in 9 counties across Southwest Oklahoma,” according to a release sent out by Richy Large with the Southwest Oklahoma FCA.
Girls soccer, small school softball and baseball will begin at 5 p.m. Boys soccer and large school softball and baseball will begin at 7 p.m. Games are an hour-and-a-half or seven innings for softball/baseball games. Teams will have 30 minutes in between to warm up. Cost is $5 and kids 4 and under are free. A ticket will allow guests to watch the other games if they so choose.
Collectively, 11 local schools have athletes participating at the games being held at the McMahon Field, McCord Field and Cameron Stadium. Additionally, several of the coaches selected are from local schools. MacArthur’s Marcus Williams is one of the two coaches chosen for the soccer games, Cache’s Miles Thompson will be one of the softball coaches and the large-school baseball game will feature Blain Elliot from Cache High School and Grant Zimmerman from MacArthur Middle School.