It wasn’t certified and it counts for nothing but at-a-boy’s on top of congratulations all going out to Tony Faustner for bowling a natural 300 game in the senior 9-pin No-tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes on Christmas Eve.
This event turned out to be a story with two tales or a tale of two stories, however you want to look at it, but either way, the outcome wasn’t what it was supposed to be.
Let me clear that up a bit.
You see, the scoring went out on one pair of the tournament lanes and bowlers had to keep score by hand. That wasn’t a problem as there is always someone eager to exercise their math skills and hone up on their scorekeeping ability.
The problem came when the tournament director no longer had a computer screen to backup scores recorded on a recap sheet and yes sports fans, you guessed it, the wrong score was recorded on one particular bowler’s card, changing his score by 60 pins, therefore dropping his position in the standings.
Not to make a scene and in the spirit of the season, this bowler did not bring it to the attention of the tournament director until after everyone had been paid off and gone, and then asking only for a little recognition in our weekly newspaper article in return for the unfortunate mishap.
I think by now you may have figured out that the bowler we are referring to was Tony Faustner and head-lines might just be enough to justify his loss in winnings.
As it should have been, Faustner would have placed first with games of 277, 300 and 267 for an 844 scratch series/904 with handicap.
The second place score of 871 was rolled by Cleo Travis who shot 233, 238 and 253 and rolling a third place score of 838 was Tom Jiron on games of 204, 228 and 207.
Scratch singles was also affected by the errant score but Faustner’s 844 was by far first, followed by Steve Lindsay’s 795 thanks to a 297 closer and Barry Morris put up the third highest scratch series of 742.
Strike pot winners were Randy Travis, Lee Brown and James Williams and Mystery Doubles results are as follows.
(Gm 1, 1st) Kathy Zerbe/Tony Faustner, 620
(Gm 1, 2nd) Tom Jiron/Peggy Coe, 543
(Gm 2, 1st) Lee Brown/Damon Foster, 540
(Gm 2, 2nd) James Williams/Peggy Towne, 539
(Gm 3, 1st) Paul Zerbe/Cleo Travis, 590
(Gm 3, 2nd) Charles Norman/Steve Lindsay, 570
Kathy Zerbe made the “21 Jackpot” look easy after throwing a strike and then an eight count and a tricky three count to win a little extra Christmas cash.
The rest of the challenges were left for the next time as Richard Payette rolled seven and then nine in Match Play, Paul Zerbe needed a five count but blasted nine pins off the deck for the Pill Draw and Barry Morris picked three off the left side going for the Snake Bite split?
And for the record, leaving the #1 pin, the #2 pin and the #4 pin on the deck while attempting the Waldo has become quite popular as Cleo Travis added his name to the list of right-handers who have come just that close.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.
League Highlights
In other news, leading in senior league play and throughout the association last week was Bob Carter who found the sweet spot in the Goodtimes league, putting games of 254, 247 and 278 together for a nice 779 for high series, just days before the Christmas holiday.
You know we couldn’t go a week without a word about Phil (Kilmartin), who was a distant second in the Goodtimes with games of 256, 237 and 216 for a 706 in substitute status.
There were a couple of leagues bowling straight through the holidays, including the Goodyear league where we find Tim Lundquist leading this week’s stats with 730 on games of 241, 246 and 243.
Chad Perry was a close second with games of 214, 266 and 246 for a 726 and Alishia Mitchell put together what may be a career high game of 225, bowling off a 140 average.
Dale Perry was the bowler of the week in the Entertainers where he rolled 216, 225 and 265 for a 706 and Mark Olson ran the front ten in the TNT to end up with the high game of the week of 289.
In closing
Tony Faustner’s 300 game may very well be the last honor of 2021 but we will not know that for a cou-ple of more days as this will go to print before the year is over.
Tune in next week for the year in revue to recall who did what, when and where!
Here is wishing everyone a happy and safe 2022.