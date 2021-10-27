CACHE — Last week’s loss to Elk City was tough for the players to accept. But for the seniors on the club, what upset some of them was the lack of fire and fight among those on the sidelines.
Zack Faustner has played at Cache for four seasons and seen the good and bad of football, which runs the gamut of emotions from playoff games to not making the playoffs as is the case this year as he prepares to graduate.
“We did not have any emotion against them,” he said of the Elk City loss. “I think this week our practice Monday was fun and everyone seems eager to play Elgin. It’s all about attitude and focus and last week we sure didn’t have those things going for us. The seniors, we really want to win these last two games to finish strong.”
Faustner knows this Elgin team is much improved from the ones he and the Bulldogs have seen in the past few years.
“They are a lot better and the thing you notice in a hurry is they love to run No. 2 (Ricardo Smith) on those jet sweeps and if he gets to the corner, he’s going to be tough to catch. I think we may be a little bigger up front but they have some really good guys on their line.”
Faustner who plays tight end on offense and cornerback on defense knows what he can expect on offense.
“I’ve seen them on video and they like to bring people on defense and we have to do a better job blocking and sustain our blocks so our jet sweeps and pop passes will work. I think our line has blocked pretty well but we have to block better on the outside.”
While Faustner seems well-prepared after watching video of Elgin, he’s also got his future mapped out as well.
“I am planning to attend NEO (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) and get the basics and then apply to chiropractor school,” he said. “I think that would be a great career that I would enjoy and could help others.”
His plan is to start in the business in the Lawton area, then move to the Denver area or maybe California.
Both should have restaurants that will satisfy his love of Mexican food.
“I just love going to Salas and eating their taco dinner,” he said. “I’ve always love beef tacos and that’s my favorite meal.”
When it comes to the classroom one of his favorite classes this semester is mythology.
“We read different pieces and then have good classroom discussions about what each of us reads in those works,” he said. “It’s one of those fun classes when you can take when you have most of your basics already completed.”
Faustner’s career path is very similar to one being taken by sister Hailey, a former Cache and Cameron volleyball player.
“She played two years at Cameron but then transferred to (University of Texas) Austin to finish up,” he said. “She’s working toward a degree as a PTA (Physical Therapist Assistant). That’s something she’s always wanted to do.”
Seeing young people working toward a career helping others is always a positive sign but for Zack, he’d love to move to college with a couple of things in tow, a pair of wins to close out his football career.