As I drove through town Saturday night, I saw the marquee of a sports bar advertising upcoming events and specials.
“Watch all March Madness games here,” the sign read.
Too soon, universe. Way too soon.
I bring this up, not to chastise a local business for not updating its message system. It could have happened to anyone. Rather, it seemed slightly appropriate. It was if the marquee itself still couldn’t face facts that the tournament would not happen this year, like it was still hoping there would be games on Thursday.
But alas, there won’t be. Today would have been Selection Sunday, which I compare to the Oscars, Grammys or any other awards show in the entertainment industry. Is it far too long and drawn out? Of course. Could you find out the winners later online? Sure. But you still watch, because it’s tradition and it feels right.
As I tried to wrap my head around a March without a March Madness, I began to feel guilty, selfish.
“There are people dying, Glen,” the voice in my head would say. “Who cares if sports goes on a hiatus for a while? It’s not that big of a deal.”
And in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t that big of a deal. When compared to cases of life and death, a basketball tournament is lower on the priority list.
But it does matter, and not just for sports reasons. As has been talked about across various mediums recently, the suspension and/or cancelation of every sporting event under the sun with the exception of a few (I see you, Iditarod! Mush, baby, mush!) will have far-reaching financial implications. Start with people employed as vendors, ushers, security, etc., at any given sporting venue (like Chesapeake Energy Arena). Without games, his or her very livelihood is in limbo. March Madness sees thousands descend upon tournament sites, ranging in size and market from New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta to Dayton, Boise and Tulsa. And while they are all fine cities with generally steady economies, there is no question that having thousands of new customers in town does wonders for business at local restaurants, bars, hotels, shops and more. Without any games, those businesses, especially the mom-and-pop shops, will suffer dramatically, losing thousands of dollars a day.
Few will lose as much money, purely in dollar amounts, as the big hitters. You see, there is still the matter of the television deal between the NCAA and CBS and Turner. The NCAA makes nearly $800 million a year on the contract alone, and while it is hard to feel too bad for multi-billion-dollar entities, it is still the type of blow that could affect jobs and lives.
Then there are the teams and the players, who worked all season long for this three-week stretch, only to be told there will be no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It’s ironic that this cancels what was primed to be one of the most unpredictable tournaments in recent memory. Although Kansas certainly asserted itself as a worthy No. 1 overall seed over the season’s final four weeks, there appeared to be plenty of teams capable of winning the national championship. Teams like Dayton, who was having perhaps its finest season ever, led by national Player of the Year contender Obi Toppin. Teams like Baylor, who was ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. Teams like Florida State, who bested blue bloods Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Louisville to win the ACC regular-season title, and whose resume was so strong that the Florida state senate voted 37-2 to declare the Seminoles national champions for 2020. Of course, the senator who introduced the resolution is an FSU grad.
Each of those teams, plus 40+ more, believed they had legitimate shot at winning the national championship. And many of them did. But until further notice, the trophy remains ownerless.
At risk of waxing poetic, I believe that sports matters, and March Madness matters, because March Madness is far more than a basketball tournament. It has become a part of our culture. It has risen to a plane occupied only by the Super Bowl: you don’t have to be a sports fan to care about it. Nearly everybody in my family fills out a bracket, from my mom, who studies player rosters and trends to finalize her picks, to my wife, who picks games based on team mascots and how much fun it is to say “Gonzaga” (worked well for her three years ago).
I still hold out hope that this will blow over in a month or two and maybe, just maybe, we’ll get some sort of basketball tournament to crown a champion. But in the meantime, the only madness reigning in the world is in immune systems and paper goods aisles.
For real, you don’t need that much TP.