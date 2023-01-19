Urgent issue

Veteran official Bret Penick watches the action during the Comanche County Tournament earlier this week. The National Federation of High Schools held an emergency national media session Tuesday to discuss the ever-growing problem in getting new officials to call high school sports because of verbal and physical abuse of officials by fans.

 Photo by Steve Miller

What is happening at high school athletic events is out of control and soon those events may be played in empty gyms and fields.

The time for shrugging off these issues is over; this is getting serious.

