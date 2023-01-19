What is happening at high school athletic events is out of control and soon those events may be played in empty gyms and fields.
The time for shrugging off these issues is over; this is getting serious.
Tuesday night at the Comanche County Basketball Tournament two Chattanooga fans had to be escorted out of the Great Plains Coliseum by security and Chatty school officials after yelling at officials throughout the Warriors 65-28 loss to Walters.
That was just the first incident that boggled my mind.
Before heading home after Tuesday’s games there was a message on my phone with my son telling me that shots had been fired inside the Del City High School Gym where the Eagles had just finished a basketball doubleheader against Millwood.
Then when I check my emails I see a notice from the Tulsa Public Schools that Tuesday’s game between Tulsa East Central and Tulsa Memorial was played in a closed gym with only family members in attendance. Tuesday’s game was limited to participants’ friends and families who must be on a list and show ID to purchase a ticket and be let inside.
TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools.
In a statement, TPS adds: “School teams consider a number of factors when making decisions about athletic event safety including anticipated attendance numbers and available staffing coverage for the event. As needed, school teams may work with our Athletics office and Campus Police teams to make appropriate adjustments to game-day operations.”
Then when this writer arrived at the office there was an urgent message from the National Federation of High Schools that featured this headline: Let’s Listen to Student-Athletes and Respect High School Contest Officials.
The message included the following comments: “With the 2022-23 high school basketball season in full swing, we have, unfortunately, continued to see reports of unacceptable behavior similar to events this fall—individuals yelling insults and obscenities at officials, and fans tracking down officials after games. A new year, but the same ongoing problems with fan behavior in high school sports.
As soon as one of our state associations signs up another person to officiate, obnoxious behavior by fans drives two or three others away. In fact, the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) reports that 7 of every 10 first-year officials quit by the end of three years.
Yesterday, the NFHS hosted a national media session in another effort to bring attention to this critical matter.”
OK, so you don’t think there is an issue.
The proof is in the numbers. Before the 2021 Oklahoma State Basketball Playoffs began this writer was told that there were 1,300 or so officials who had signed up to call basketball playoff games. Last season, according to what a veteran official told me, there were around 870 willing to call playoff competition.
While loud, verbally abusive fans are something which we’ve seen for years, the shooting incident is even more concerning. Will we soon have to place metal detectors at the gymnasiums for events like the Comanche County Tournament?
Currently the Lawton Public Schools already require everyone to go through metal detectors to attend the intracity games where the crowds are much larger and very passionate.
Everyone understands that fans will be vocal but when it gets to the point of yelling at officials or players, as we continue forward those issues are going to be handled like they were Tuesday night.
Nobody wants to see fans have to exit, however, every school is struggling to find officials willing to call their games. Officials are going to make mistakes, coaches are going to make mistakes, players are going to make mistakes; everyone makes them but you move forward and do the best you can.
The players that Chatty boys coach Billy Karr had available to send to the floor Tuesday were doing their best to make the game competitive but their roster is limited at this point. However, to their credit they are still getting out there and playing their best.
Fans need to understand the situation and circumstances.
If such instances continue the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association has indicated that additional steps might be taken, including playing games in closed gyms.
Take it from somebody who has witnessed such an event, it is not a very exciting atmosphere for the players who work hard for months to hone their skills and work toward playing together as a team.
Players also need to remember that the officials are doing them a favor by helping them be able to compete in the sports they love.
Hopefully there won’t be any further problems this week around Southwest Oklahoma because there is some great basketball action coming up at all the tournaments and we sure don’t want anyone to miss even a few minutes.