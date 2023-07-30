Oftentimes when Lana K. Stamper has a few spare minutes, she will open her phone, scroll through Facebook and look for a life to save.

Stamper, her husband Donald, and daughter LaKayla Whitmore were participants at Grand National Horseman Association playday finals in Lawton last week. At first glance, it seems the horses the Stampers and Whitmore’s children rode were no different than those of other competitors.

Recommended for you