The City of Lawton announced Thursday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall 2020 season for all city-coordinated sports has been canceled.
According to a press release from the City of Lawton, the decision was made “after much consideration”. The release also states that the health and safety of the Lawton community remains the topmost priority”.
According to the announcement, affected sports include baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball. Representatives with the City of Lawton’s parks and recreation department were unavailable for comment.
The order only applies to city-run leagues and teams, and does not extend to teams representing Lawton Public Schools. At this time, LPS is still holding sporting events and allowing fans at said events, with safety precautions like requirement of every spectator to wear a mask and only pre-packaged items being sold at the concession stands.