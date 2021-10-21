Fall break aids Eagles
Having a full week out of school has been good for Eisenhower’s football team what with a huge road game against Guthrie coming up Friday night.
“The kids have been good this week,” Ike head coach Eric Gibson said. “We’ve pushed through practice and gotten a great deal accomplished. It’s great to have this break on a week where we have a really good opponent, it allows us to get more accomplished.”
The Eagles practiced at 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will have a walk-through today.
“We just wanted to keep the kids on a regular schedule, so we are practicing in the morning,” Gibson said. “I just think it’s better to try and replicate their normal routine and getting here at 9 still gives us a chance to practice and get some things accomplished out there.”
The Eagles were treated to a cookout Wednesday, with hot dogs and hamburgers for all the players and coaches. Of course, the normal drink to go with the meal was Gatorade since they will all be drinking plenty entering Friday’s key game at Guthrie.
Heading to the ‘Rock’
Eisenhower fans who haven’t seen Guthrie’s Jelsma Stadium can get a vision by driving by Lawton’s Ron Stephens Stadium as both were built during the Works Progress Administration (WPA) program in the 1930s during the depression as a way to get people working again.
“Being a History teacher, I love the nostalgia part of Jelsms Stadium but I think at some point they may want to build a facility closer to their school,” Gibson said.
The old stadium is in downtown Guthrie and it features one very tight end zone where the back line is not far from those sturdy rock walls. Many a visiting coach and fans have complained about the stadium but to Guthrie fans it’s still a great home for the Bluejays.
Bluejays have talent
While the Ike offense has been scoring points against every opponent, at times it’s been the Eagles’ defense and special teams that have had issues but this week Coach Gibson feels his club is ready for the challenge.
“Guthrie has a good quarterback (Hayden Calvert) who doesn’t really run that much but he’s pretty good when he does,” Gibson said. “If you shut down their run game, he is able to throw the ball well and he gets it off quick. Their running back (Isaiah Hammons) is a good strong back and he’s pretty shifty.
“Another guy that concerns us is their tight end (Ty Eaton). He’s a flex guy, H-back and they will have him run flat routes, he can go vertical and he blocks really well. We have to be aware of him wherever he is in their scheme.”
Defensively they will run the old Okie 5-2 and from what Gibson has seen, that unit is very strong in the middle.
“I really like their defensive line and linebackers,” Gibson said. “I think they have the best front seven we’ve seen since MacArthur. They are fundamentally sound and very well coached. They will bring their corners up and just challenge you. We have to be ready offensively for anything.”
