Fall 2023-2024 season continuing to get underway

There was not a lot of high scoring last week even though we had more bowlers on the floor, getting their feet wet, for the first time in a few months for those who take summers off.
Leading the pack with a 686 series was Troy Hardin, rolling his first set of the His and Hers’ last Tuesday at Thunderbird Lanes.
Hardin kicked off the night with a 268 game as did Jeff Janssen who ended with a 674. And Carl Mitchell was the man in the middle with a 678 series on games of 212, 243 and 222.
Donna Janssen also started the His and Hers’ on a good note, rolling the high game for the ladies last week of 225.
Mitchell Hill finished the TNT league with a 263 game that allowed for the night’s high set of 678, followed by James Ray who tacked on a 259 closer to sum up a 676.
Lil Johnson led the ladies for series with a 612 from the senior Entertainers where she posted 202, 214 and 205.
Topping the senior charts was Ronnie King with 677 on games of 234, 204 and 239, also in the Entertainers.
The His and Hers’ league would like to have one more team for an even 10 team roster if anyone is interest, contact Jeff Janssen or Thunderbird Lanes for details.
There are a few openings in other leagues as well so if you have not picked a spot for the new season, get in touch with the league officials or bowling center before it’s too late.
Sam Bowman took first place in both the Scratch and Handicap portions of the senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama last Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowman rolled no-tap scores of 256, 300 and 250 for an 806 scratch, 878 with handicap.
Gene Augustine III took second with 876 thanks to a no-tap 297, and John Fortner took third with 865.
Cathy Shuman won the ladies title with 866, followed by Lil Johnson’s 824.
Following Bowman in the Scratch race was Mike Peckinpaugh with a 780 and Rick Olson with 775.
As it turned out, Olson had a great day as he not only cashed for his scratch series, he was the only bowler to hit a strike pot ticket, winning three out of the nine tickets drawn.
Mystery Doubles winners were Cathy Shuman/Peggy Towne, 531, Sam Bowman/Gene Augustine III, 632 and Bowman/Augustine again in game three with a 611.
There were no winners of Challenge shots.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Labor Day is next weekend and that marks the return of the Mixed Game fundraiser tournament to be held at Thunderbird Lanes for the seventh consecutive year, presented by the Knights of Columbus, Carl Christman officiating.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, squad times are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 3, squad times are 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Multiple entries are allowed with the same or different partner.
Bowlers will bowl 6 games in the following formats with average and handicap adjusted according to game played.
Regular 10-pin, Head Pin (aka One Ball), Baker, Best Ball, Scotch and ending with a 9-pin no tap.
The event will also feature door prizes, 50/50 and bowling ball tickets with proceeds going to the Knights of Columbus.
Entries are available at all area bowling centers. Contact tournament director Carl Christman at (321-501-7351) for further information.