MacArthur running back Isaiah Gray has lived in Lawton his whole life. He’s also been an outdoor person his whole life, to the point that extended periods of time indoors can make him antsy.
“I hate being inside. I cannot stay inside for over an hour unless I have to,” said Gray. “I got quarantined before the season started, and it was killing me.” I could not stay in the house, I kept asking my mom ‘can I go walk around the block?’ or ‘can I go walk the dog?’, anything to go outside.”
Being a lover of the outdoors, Gray began his love for fishing when he visited his father in Wichita Falls. As of right now, the biggest fish he has caught was 33 pounds in Lake Ellsworth with his uncle.
“I love to fish. I fish all year around and even compete in some tournaments.” Gray said. “My seventh-grade year, my mom started buying me a bunch of fishing stuff. Once I started getting my own money, I started to go crazy with it. Now I have about 30 poles or so.”
The second F in Gray’s life is his faith. Gray is a member of First Baptist East, where he attends the Wednesday services and is involved with the church. Gray has attended Falls Creek, a youth evangelism conference for middle and high school students, with the church since he was eligible to go.
“It’s very important to me. I’ve been going to Falls Creek with them since I was in 6th grade and I help out at the church,” said Gray. “Since 7th grade, they have encouraged me, supported me and come to my games and telling me good job.”
Isaiah’s mother, Turquoise Gray, has played an essential part in Isaiah’s ability on the football field. From her constant support, love and discipline, Isaiah has always had his mother supporting him from the stands.
“She’s done a great job being there for me. She’s kept me in line. Even at times when I thought she was wrong, she was always right,” said Gray.
Heading into the season opener Eisenhower, Gray heard the attention towards TreVaughn Walton and their vaunted Eagles defensive line. With talks about splitting carries with middle linebacker Devin Bush, Gray put his head down and continued to go to work every day at practice. It all came to fruition on Friday for Gray, amounting over 120 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns.
“I was upset because players from Eisenhower said they weren’t worried about me.” said Gray. “I felt like they were doubting my name, saying I wasn’t good enough. I was really pumped up and ready to go when game time came around.”
This season is a season about proving doubters wrong. Whether the doubts are directed towards Gray, or the team itself, he hears all of it. As MacArthur continues the to follow of the mantra of adapting and getting better each day, Gray hopes to turn last year’s second-round exit into a state championship.
“I got a tattoo that says, ‘beat the odds.’ I got it before the Eisenhower game,” Gray said. “So, I feel like as a team, we are going to beat the odds and prove everyone wrong. We are different than what people think we are,” he said.
While his plans for the future are still in the making, Gray knows how important this year is. As the season continues to unfold, Gray wants to continue to build his week one performance to play football at the next level.
“I want to go to college and play ball. I don’t know what I want in my degree right now, but my mom has been helping me in finding options,” said Gray. “I’ve talked to a few schools, but I feel like this is my year. Once I set goal, I’m going to achieve it and set another one,” said Gray.
Overall, Gray hopes everyone sees him as someone who brought a good light to people. While his hard-hitting running style leads the way for the MacArthur rushing attack, Gray strives to spread love, peace, and happiness to everyone he knows.
“When a person looks at me, I want them to see a person that card about others. I was humble, I didn’t hate; I was just a flat-out good person to everyone,” said Gray.