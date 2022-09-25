Craig Fain rolled the week’s top series, nearing 800 with a 796 while bowling in the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Fain came out swinging with games of 259 and 279 but fell short of posting the season’s first 800 with a 258 closer to make up the series.
David Fishbeck lined up early with games of 265 and 267 but lost carry and finished with a 202 for 734, also in the Goodyear league.
Jim Bomboy was the Tuesday Night Mixed player of the week with the league’s only 700 series a 756. Bomboy found strikes when no one else could last Tuesday night at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill, scoring 278, 231 and 247.
This is also the league where the honor roll high game came out of, a 285 by Johnathan McCoy.
The Suburban league at Twin Oaks reported a handful of 700’s led by Ray Johnson who went 207, 268 and 269 for a clean 30, 744 series.
Troy Hardin was next best at 738 on games of 255, 225 and 258 and Phil Kilmartin made the show with 236, 259 and 223 for a 718.
Rounding out the night’s high rollers was league secretary Jim Bomboy with 245, 269 and 187 for a 701.
In addition, the honor roll high game for the ladies was a Suburban entry by Andrea Halstead with an opening score of 258.
Kellan Hill topped the TNT league with games of 238, 242 and 256 for a 736 followed by Mark Hill who shot 225, 258 and 244 for a 727.
Damon Claunch put together the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers high set of 726, rolling 259, 247 and 220.
Richard Jacoby led on the senior league front with 710 from the Goodtimes league where he had games of 217, 257 and 236.
Also in the Goodtimes, Teri Jester put games of 214, 246 and 194 together for a 654 series that was the ladies honor roll high series.
And lastly, James Middleton joined the 700 club with 706 on games of 234, 268 and 204 heading up last week’s Guys and Dolls.
Youth news
Alexander Heimbrock was the youth top scorer with a 225 game that assisted in a 548 series that was bowled in the TBird Legends.
And Dexter Jackson, of the U12 TBird HotShots came out with the high series but by only one pin. Jackson rolled 375 to beat out Symphony Smith’s 374.
No-Tap Colorama
Sam Bowman retained his championship status in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Fri-day afternoon a little shy of last week’s 840 scratch at 833, 878 with handicap. Bowman started off with a no-tap 300 game in this week’s report, before tacking on a 255 and 278 to make up the total.
Michael Sneed took second place with 815 and Don Ginter Jr. took third place for bragging rights only, scoring 795.
Shirley Hanley stepped into the number one spot for the ladies with 765 that included scratch games of 232, 199 and 265.
Sue Avis fell to second this week with 731.
Scratch singles paid three places starting with Bowman’s 833.
Marshall Miller rolled a 738 for second and Mike McLester posted 723 for third.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.: Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Sue Avis, 552; Gm. 1, 2nd – Marshall Miller/Michael Sneed, 546; Gm. 2, 1st – Randy Travis/Don Ginter Jr, 607; Gm. 2, 2nd – Marshall Miller/Michael Sneed, 566; Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Shirley Hanley, 542; Gm. 3, 2nd – Randy Travis/Don Ginter Jr, 524.
Peggy Towne got her attempt at the “21 Jackpot” over with quick with a gutter cleaning start.
Randy Travis rolled eight and then a strike to end his run at “Match Play” and Cleo Travis needed a one count for the “Pill Draw” but saw three fall with his attempt.
Diane Frame left only the 4-pin looking for a split in “Snake Bite” and Marshall Miller left the 1-pin in Waldo, along with an audience of the 5 pin, the 7 pin and 9 pin.
And as an added feature, an all new shot called the “Make That Spare” was introduced.
Lee Brown was the first bowler to give it a try, pulling five numbers to spot as the spare to make.
Brown pulled numbers 1, 6, 7, 9 and 10 as the pins to put on the deck and with a Brooklyn hit, left only the 9-pin, leaving carry-over amounts on all special challenge shots.
All senior age bowlers 50 and older are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap league forming
If you are looking to fill a few hours and get in a few frames, Thunderbird Lanes is forming a no-tap league for Tuesday afternoons.
Adult bowlers of all ages are eligible to compete.
A signup sheet is at the front desk to determine interest. Details are otherwise up in the air but stay tuned; this might be just what you need to complete your bowling activity.