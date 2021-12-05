ARLINGTON, Texas—What was that saying a few years back? Some day, O-State will have a defense that the offense will be proud of.
On Saturday, once again, the Oklahoma State defense did its job, but when the offense is turning the ball over four times, it’s hard for any defense to totally thwart every one of those “quick change” possessions. In the end, Baylor made just enough plays to grab a 21-16 victory to claim the Big 12 Conference championship and send the Cowboys home with a loss that not only cost them a Big 12 title but also a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Now all OSU can do is just await a good bowl invitation and an 11-2 record should provide a nice holiday gift for the team and the large fan base that jammed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday morning.
It was not the type of day junior quarterback Spencer Sanders wanted, as he wound up throwing four interceptions, which the Bears converted into 14 important points.
However, despite all those problems, the Cowboys still had a first-and-goal at the Baylor 2-yard-line inside the final minute after a pass interference call. But three straight plays didn’t provide any movement up front and on 4th-and-goal, OSU’s Dezmon Jackson was unable to outrun a Baylor defender to the pylon and his late lunge came up just inches short to end the OSU hopes.
The mere fact that this game even became interesting is a credit to the OSU defense.
To be fair, two of Sanders’ interceptions came off tipped balls that just fell into the hands of the Bears.
But an even bigger issue was the ineptitude of the OSU offense in the Red Zone. On three occasions, the Cowboys’ offense had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns and in big games, that’s a recipe for defeat.
Obviously, the fact that Jaylen Warren wasn’t available was a major factor in Oklahoma State’s inability to run the football, but the OSU offensive line just didn’t execute well throughout the game. The missed blocks allowed critical sacks and the line just performed below par in the most important game of the season.
OSU allowed six sacks, and on numerous other occasions Sanders was forced to scramble or throw the ball up for grabs.
Now comes and interesting period and OSU coach Mike Gundy said there is still a big game left to play.
“I told the team I was proud of them and that happens sometimes and today we just came up a few inches short,” Gundy said. “Essentially when we started in January these kids had done everything we asked them to do for 11 months. There were essentially two evenly matched teams. Right now, our guys are hurting down there. These kids enjoy each other. Coaches provide a blueprint and then they develop the chemistry. But on the bright side, this was a big-time environment and our fans were a big part of that.”
As Gundy looked back, he said the result was simple to explain.
“We couldn’t protect Spencer and we struggled to rush the football,” Gundy said. “We got one dimensional but still we had some guys who made some plays and gave us a chance to win. The fact we held them to 36 yards on offensive is why we got back in this thing. We had our chance but we couldn’t get it in there.”
GAME NOTES: Ran into long-time friend David Gore who was the football officiating coordinator for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for a long time and also has spent many years working for the University of Oklahoma as a scorekeeper and timekeeper. His job Saturday was to keep the official clock. . . Just when we’d thought we had seen it all, something new comes along. After arriving in the media parking lot, to park in the handicap parking next to the AT&T Stadium, security teams opened all the doors on our Expedition then a black, bomb-sniffing dog made a pass around the vehicle, jumping up on the back door to check out our luggage. It is a sign of the times but we’re glad they are there to make sure everything went off as planned.