SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Four defensive errors plagued Cameron’s baseball team as the Aggies fell to St. Mary’s, 5-0, Friday afternoon.
The Aggies got their season underway with their first-ever matchup against newcomers to the Lone Star Conference, the St. Mary’s Rattlers and CU was looked to build off the momentum earned from an LSC tournament run that ended in the championship round a year ago. First-year head coach Kyle Williams would turn to Brody Curry on the bump for opening day.
After working out of a first-inning jam, Curry found himself in another sticky situation to start the second frame. That is when the Rattlers struck first on a pullback bunt double from StMU third baseman Mitchell Caskey. With no outs and Caskey on second, the inning could’ve unraveled on Curry. Instead, Brody Curry sat the next two batters down on strikes and induced an innocent flyout to left to end the second inning with just one run on the board for StMU.
The Rattlers got an extra run on an error by Jayce Clem who allowed a run to score on a sac-bunt try. The StMU offense got hot in the third inning via the small ball generating runs on a pair of bunts to increase their lead to 3-0.
After yet another error that extended the StMU inning, Curry issued a four-pitch walk to find himself in a two-out, two-on situation. The senior hurler was able to work out of it again with limited damage after an inning-ending punch out to keep the Aggies in it.
StMU tacked on a couple more runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, and despite five runs on the scoreboard, Curry was not charged with any of them. His day was done through four innings, with five strikeouts and five hits allowed. Curry also issued five walks.
Williams gave the ball to Tyler Garcia in relief, as he cruised to two early outs in the frame but saw runners on the corners from there in the bottom half of the fifth. Garcia got out of it without any harm done and CU looked for any help from the bats.
The Black and Gold offense was silenced through five innings, only collecting three hits, and a pair of walks.
After Andres Rodriguez cleaned up the 8th inning without any damage, the Aggie sticks would have one last stand in the bottom of the 9th to try to rally. The rally never came, but despite a slow night at the plate for CU, Cooper Edwards turned in a solid effort. The Black and Gold backstop went 2-for-3 in the first game of the year, which accounted for 50 percent of CU’s hits.
The Black and Gold will try to knot up the series today at 1 p.m. to set up a potential rubber match on Sunday afternoon.