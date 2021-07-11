Entries continue to be turned in for the Gridiron Golf Classic that will be held Monday, Aug. 2 at the Lawton Country Club.
Anyone interested in entering a team or becoming a sponsor can contact Mike Moore at (580) 695-8867 or pick up an entry form at LCC, fill it out and mail the form and check made out to Lawton Athletic Foundation to the address on the entry form.
There are still openings for hole sponsorships and information on those can be obtained by calling Moore at the above phone number. Entry fee for teams is $500 and that includes the meal that has become a major draw at the event.
The steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The meal has helped make this tournament special,” Darrell Jones said. “Those filets are amazing and the guys who do the cooking make sure every detail is ready when the teams come in to eat. We have grilled chicken, plus we grill veggies and those seemed to vanish as fast as we could get them to the serving table.
“There will be Texas toast, potatoes, all the fixings you can imagine. And we close it out with blackberry and cherry cobbler topped with Blue Bell ice cream to make it complete. Nobody leaves hungry.”