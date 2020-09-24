The 27th annual Devil Dog Run will be hosted virtually this year by the U.S. Field Artillery Association for the Marine Artillery Detachment from Oct. 3 to Nov. 10.
The race is held annually to help raise support for first-year Marines to attend their first Marine Corps Ball. The 27th annual race has a 5k, a 10K and a one-mile family fun run option.
Registration can be done on either the U.S. Field Association website https://www.fieldartillery.org/events or the Gone for a run website: https://www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-27th-annual-devil-dog-run-2020/ddr-0001.html?cgid=gfar-30343.