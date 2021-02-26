CACHE — Fans who showed up Thursday night for an elimination game in the Class A Area Tournament at the Cache High School Gym were witness to a game with 30 combined turnovers and more jump balls than most tournaments have during a four-game schedule.
In the end, though, Empire’s size edge in the paint was more than scrappy Geronimo could handle as the Lady Bulldogs advanced by handling Geronimo, 56-41.
Empire now prepares for this afternoon’s game against Cheyenne-Reydon.
Empire was led by senior Jade Millan, who wound up with 24 points, including several 3-pointers and some from point-blank range as well.
“I’ve been there two seasons and she’s really shown a great deal of improvement,” Empire coach Jaicee Powers said. “She’s signed with Mid-America College and I am eager to see her at that level as she keeps improving.”
And, maybe by that time she will have fresh legs. Due to the changes in the schedule due to the weather last week, games were pushed closer together.
“We played Canute Saturday, we played Sterling Monday and Navajo Tuesday, then got a day off before this game. And we’re talking about physical games. Sterling took us to overtime and they are a physical club. Navajo was also physical. Now we have Cheyenne tomorrow and they are very physical. You need to see Millan on fresh legs to truly see how valuable she is.”
For that to happen the Bulldogs will need to win today against Cheyenne-Reydon at 1 p.m., then come back Saturday and beat the loser of the Area championship game between Vici and Caddo that will be at 6 p.m. tonight.
Then comes the much-anticipated matchup between area powers Fort Cobb-Broxton and Snyder boys at 8 p.m. The winner from both of the title games advance to State and they won’t be getting their normal break next week either as the OSSAA has changed the schedule so that every game in the A and B State Tournaments will be held at the Big House at the State Fairgrounds. Games begin Tuesday and the four title games will be Saturday.
With Empire owning a huge height edge in the paint, the Blue Jays were going to have to hit some long-range shots and the Bulldogs didn’t allow them to launch many, giving up just 6 of 22 shots from long range.
“I thought defensively we played really well,” Powers said. “That little 10 (Geronimo’s Elizabeth McCarthy) is a great shooter and we had to slow her down and for the most part we did. She has a knack of stepping back and getting off her shot but I felt we affected her a good deal.”
With McCarthy bottled up most of the time, that opened the door for freshman Crissa Gomez to explode for 21 points to lead Geronimo. McCarthy also reached double figures with 12. But the other Geronimo players combined to add just seven more to the total.
The Blue Jays played again without another leading scorer, Jade Bessemer, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the season.
“I hurt it in the finals of the Apache Tournament on Jan. 9 and now I’m about two weeks out of surgery,” the talented senior said before the game. “Those things happen but I’m getting better every day.”
While Millan was clearly the biggest threat on the court, she did get good balance from her teammates as Adriana Guerra scored 11 and Jaycee Porter added 9.