DUNCAN — Last season, Empire began district play by sending a message to the rest of the district (and Class B), beating perennial state power Tipton on the road. The Bulldogs would go on to win the district.
But if last year’s win over the Tigers was a message, this year’s was more of an ultimatum, a stern warning: the Bulldogs are not to be messed with.
The Bulldogs' offense was often in high gear, and the defense forced 4 turnovers in a dominant 42-14 victory over the Tigers at Empire Stadium on Friday night.
While the teams felt each other out over their first possessions, the Bulldogs set the tone for ballgame with a play that would cover plenty of yardage and have one set of fans up in arms.
With just over 3:30 left in the first quarter and the game scoreless, Empire's Damian Goldsberry got a hand-off and was spun down by Tipton defenders. But channeling his inner Michael Dyer, Goldsberry popped up as if he was not down. The referees never whistled the play dead. Tipton players, convinced Goldsberry's elbow had hit the grass, stood behind in stunned confusion as Goldsberry sprinted to the end zone. A successful 2-point attempt made it 8-0 to the hosts.
It would be one of multiple plays during the game that would center around whether a player was down, had possession or vice versa. Both teams had calls go against them that angered the fans. But when play was allowed to continue without interruption, there was no controversy to be had: Empire was clearly the better team on this night.
Tipton's next possession ended when the Tigers failed on a 4th-down conversion attempt. Empire couldn't take advantage, though. Given new life, Tipton sought to equalize on the scoreboard. But the Empire defenders, despite many of them being smaller than their Tipton counterparts, darted around and harassed quarterback Dallas Chandler. When Chandler was able to throw a pass over the outstretched arms of Chase Couch, the ball was intercepted by Santos Benitez.
Even when Tipton made big plays, they were often quickly undone. On the possession following Benitez's interception, Empire went for it on 4th down inside the Tipton 10 yard line. But the Tiger defense stiffened and forced a turnover one downs. On the very next play, Couch stripped the ball from Dakota Sheffield, where it was recovered by Empire at the 4. Gabe Diaz went in for the short touchdown soon after.
Empire’s skill-position players made spectacular plays of sheer athleticism, while Diaz was able to provide a more smash-mouth quality to the offense. Senior Mcray Weber made a circus catch in the 2nd quarter, while on other occasions, he was able to get wide open to make easier catches, including a 42-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left in the first half that saw Weber catch a Diaz pass and then completely reverse field to run away from defenders and into the end zone. While Friday's offensive strategy wasn't exactly what head coach Brant Hayes and his staff had in mind during the week, it certainly proved to be effective.
"We prepared for them to be in a different kind of coverage, then they showed us different things tonight," Hayes said. "They kind of pressed up on us and played up-tight man. So we thought double moves and the toss pass might get them."
Tipton finally got on the board late in the first half on a touchdown gallop from Chandler. And after receiving the 2nd-half kickoff, the Tigers tried to slow the pace of the game and lean on the running of their pair of 200-plus-pound junior running backs, Sheffield and Prince Dweh. Tipton marched deep into Bulldog territory without the use of a single pass play, using more than 9 minutes of the third-quarter clock. The Tigers made it all the way to the Empire 15, but on 3rd-and-10, Chandler's first pass of the entire drive was picked off in the end zone by Weber.
And on the first play of the next Empire drive, Diaz hit a wide-open Weber, who raced 80 yards the rest of the way for a touchdown to make it 28-6 with 2:41 left in the 3rd. That possible two-score swing was a blow from which Tipton would never really recover.
The Bulldogs scored two more times in the 4th quarter, with Diaz running in from 12 yards out while Goldsberry punched it in from 8 yards out. While players like Weber, Benitez and Goldsberry certainly made their share of big plays, it was the sophomore Diaz, who had missed a couple of games earlier in the season and was in just his second game back, who served as team catalyst. And he will be imperative to Empire's hopes of repeating as district champions.
"He cramped up a little bit, but we'll get him in better shape, because last week, he carried it 42 times, and this week, I don't know how many carries he had, but it was that same way. And he's going to have to do that for us to be successful."
Empire (5-1, 1-1 in District B-3) continues its treacherous start of district play as it visits Snyder on Thursday. Tipton (2-3, 0-1) looks to bounce back against Cyril, who surprised Waurika on Friday, 38-32.