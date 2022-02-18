GERONIMO — While other sections of the Class A and B basketball brackets had to push their regional playoff games back due to weather, there were hotly-contested playoff games involving local teams Thursday afternoon, some of them taking place in the area.
Home-court advantage didn’t seem to help the Geronimo girls, as the Lady Jays were bounced from the Class A consolation bracket by Empire, 51-48. The Empire boys also won a barn-burner at Geronimo, topping Waurika for the third time this season, 52-49.
Also at Geronimo, later in the evening, both squads from Cyril inched closer to regional crowns, as the Cyril girls used a suffocating 4th quarter to escape Waurika, 39-27, while the Pirate boys held off Southwest Covenant, 66-61.
The Chattanooga girls also fell on their home floor, squandering a four-point lead with 30 seconds remaining in the Class B consolation bracket to Blair in a 33-32 loss, eliminating the Lady Warriors from the playoffs.
Both Sterling squads lost to Hydro-Eakly (ranked No. 1 in both boys and girls polls) and head to the consolation bracket. The Carnegie boys will be next on deck for top-ranked Hydro, as Wade Wallace’s Wildcats were 37-34 winners over Canute.
Other regionals didn’t even get the chance to play on Thursday as rain, wind and snow drilled parts of northern and western Oklahoma. Areas I and II for Classes A and B had to push their regional tournaments back a day. That meant teams from Indiahoma, Mt. View-Gotebo and Fort Cobb-Broxton did not play as scheduled on Thursday. Instead, their regional tournaments will start today, carry on through Saturday and conclude Monday.
Geronimo girls unable to finish off Empire
Both teams had trouble holding onto the ball in the first half, with many possessions ending with the ball going out of bounds off of a leg, arm or finger. Empire did a good enough job defensively to keep Geronimo star Chrissa Gomez in check, scoring just 4 points by halftime. But just before half, Geronimo’s Liz McCarthy hit a jumper, before getting a steal, drawing a foul and hitting two free throws to put the Lady Jays up by one at half.
The Bulldogs took control in the 3rd quarter, particularly K.K. Smith, who scored 8 points to give Empire a 9-point advantage after 3.
With Empire leading late, McCarthy hit a 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left to make it a one-point game. After being fouled, Empire’s Jill Porter missed both free throws. However, Geronimo was called for traveling, giving the Bulldogs the ball back and the ability to make free throws and seal the game.
Cyril girls stifle Waurika in final quarter
Leading by just one after 3 quarters, No. 10 Cyril just couldn’t shake determined Waurika. But the Pirates flipped a switch, allowing just a single point in the final 8 minutes. Meanwhile, Lexie McLemore went to the free throw line on a handful of occasions, going 5 of 8 from the stripe in the 4th quarter. McLemore ended the contest with a game-high 17 points. The Pirates face Oklahoma Christian Academy for the regional championship Saturday night at Geronimo.