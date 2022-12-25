I don’t know if he was singing everyone’s all time favorite “All I want for Christmas is a string of strikes” or not but by the time the Suburban league was over last week, Noah Ellis had his fair share and then some as he put his first career perfect 300 game in the books.
No one is more deserving of the award than Ellis who has invested a lot of time and even a few bucks in learning the game and figuring out the lanes. Not to mention, knowing which bowling ball to roll and when.
We all knew that it was just a matter of time before Ellis would start putting some numbers under his belt and this week it appeared that he put all of his resources together and came out of the gate with twelve in a row for his first perfecto.
This is where the majority breathe a sigh of relieve and let up, seldom surpassing a 700 series with their first honor, but Ellis stayed focused and added games of 233 and 221 for a sweet 754 series.
Congratulation Noah! Here’s too many more.
Other League Highlights
This week’s best series came from the senior Socialites league where Phil Kilmartin rolled 233, 277 and 280 to top the charts with a 790.
Robert Copeland followed with a nice 742 on games of 237, 236 and 269 from the Socialites as well.
The senior Entertainers was the setting for the second best series of the week of 769, a set rolled by Dale Perry on games of 279, 223 and 267. Perry recalled two open frames holding him back from another 800.
Noah Ellis’ 754 mentioned above rounded out the week’s top three.
Mitch Hill led in the TNT with games of 244, 244 and 257 for a 745, followed by Daddy-O Mark Hill who went 237, 227 and 267 for a 731.
Nathan Baggett rolled 267, 216 and 236 for a top three TNT finish with 719.
Kenny Ratke put together a 726 in the Suburban league that went 245, 275 and 206 and James Biscaino made the cut with a 707 on games of 257, 247 and 203.
A quick shout out to Suburban’s Paul Davis for picking up the 7 – 10 split as reported by Secretary Jim Bomboy.
Bob Carter put the Guys and Dolls in the news with a 724 on games of 241, 246 and 237 and the Early Birds had a host of high rollers for their last set of 2022.
League secretary Gary Sammons reported, “Congratulations to Lewis (L.J.) Bailey Jr. on bowling his highest series to date. It wasn’t all that long ago that L.J. rolled his first 700 series and it looks like there might be plenty more to come! Bailey rolled 215, 268 and 232 for a 715 for the night’s high set.”
Sammons went on to say, “Derek Bond rolled 231, 279 and 202 for a 712, Chad Perry shot 257, 229 and 225 for a 711 and Brant Hill found a groove he liked in the fourth frame of game number three and blasted the rest of the way off the sheet with a nice 270 game en route to a nice 708 se-ries.”
Congrats to Michael Jones for a front ten 289 game from the Goodyear Mixed and to Jimmy Prater for the same effort, his from the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers to wind down our week’s high rollers list.
Youth League News
Alexander Heimbrock was the youth bowler of the week from the TBird Legends league, bowling the high game of the day of 232 to assist in the high series of the day as well of 566.
Ali Biscaino was a close second with a 219 start that ended at 556 for series.
Symphony Smith was the TBird HotShots star player with a 354 for series, followed by Dexter Jack-son who posted a 346 but the biggest smiles and the happiest bowler on the lanes was Lee Perry who put up a new career high series of 330, sandwiching a new career high game of 130 between games of 99 and 101 to make up the series.
No-Tap Colorama Results
John Fortner, Don Ginter Jr. and David Yett all rolled a no-tap 300 game and Roy Olson posted a no-tap 290 but when the dust cleared, Roy Johnson had the highest handicap series, taking first place in last week’s Senior No-Tap event at Thunderbird Lanes with an 863.
Fortner nabbed second with 852 and Michael Sneed slid into third place with an 836.
Sue Avis was on point with an 810 to win the ladies division, followed by Shirley Hanley who posted a 779.
Scratch singles winners were Fortner, 786, Yett, 757, Sneed, 755 and Avis, 732.
Strike pot winners included Don Ginter Jr and Lil Johnson and results of the Mystery Doubles event were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – John Fortner/Cleo Travis, 617
Gm. 1, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Jayme Wilkerson, 558
Gm. 2, 1st – David Yett/Roy Olson, 539
Gm. 2, 2nd – Shirley Hanley/Peggy Towne, 537
Gm. 3, 1st – Dennis Wilkerson/Malden Smith, 579
Gm. 3, 2nd – Kathy Zerbe/Sue Avis, 550
Don Ginter Jr. went 8-7-8 for too many to win the “21 Jackpot”, Kathy Zerbe shot 8-8-7 to make it to the last ball in “Match Play”, Robert Lansberry needed five but got a nine count on the “Pill Draw” and Sam Bowman’s leave for “Snake-Bite” included the 1-2-4 for no win.
Gary Webster left Waldo for another day and Charles Norman was not able to convert the 2-3-8-9-10 in the “Make that Spare” challenge, leaving all carryover amounts for the next time.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama will continue through the holiday season.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.