I don’t know if he was singing everyone’s all time favorite “All I want for Christmas is a string of strikes” or not but by the time the Suburban league was over last week, Noah Ellis had his fair share and then some as he put his first career perfect 300 game in the books.

No one is more deserving of the award than Ellis who has invested a lot of time and even a few bucks in learning the game and figuring out the lanes. Not to mention, knowing which bowling ball to roll and when.